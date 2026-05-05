LootLabs Unveils 'Social Booster': A New Frontier for Creators

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LootLabs, the leading gaming link locker and shortener platform, announces the launch of Social Booster, an innovative new feature designed to help creators turn their everyday traffic into real, long-term audience growth.

For years, digital creators, gaming influencers, and community leaders have faced a difficult decision: should they lock content to generate short-term revenue, or give it away freely to build an audience? With the introduction of Social Booster, LootLabs is bridging this gap, offering a hybrid growth and monetization system that sits directly within the creator's existing funnel.

Social Booster helps creators to lock any destination link behind required social actions. Before a user can access exclusive content, downloads, or external links, they are prompted to complete up to three customizable tasks - such as subscribing to a YouTube channel, following on TikTok, or joining a Discord server.

Most importantly, Social Booster is designed to work on top of LootLabs' existing monetization infrastructure. Creators no longer have to choose between making money and gaining followers. They can do both in a single, controlled flow.

"For too long, creators have been forced to prioritize either short-term monetization or long-term community building," said Shai Benbasat, CEO & Founder at LootLabs. "Social Booster is the new frontier for our users. We want to help creators to build sustainable, owned audiences across all major social platforms, while seamlessly maintaining the ad-based revenue they rely on to fund their work."

Key Features of LootLabs Social Booster Include:

Multi-Platform Growth: Creators can require up to three social actions per link. Supported platforms include YouTube (Subscribe, Like, Comment, Watch), TikTok, Instagram, X/Twitter, Discord, Telegram, and direct website visits.

Creators can require up to three social actions per link. Supported platforms include YouTube (Subscribe, Like, Comment, Watch), TikTok, Instagram, X/Twitter, Discord, Telegram, and direct website visits. Flexible Monetization: Creators maintain total control over their audience's experience with four modes that vary between a Free tier (for audience building) to maximum monetization.

Creators maintain total control over their audience's experience with four modes that vary between a Free tier (for audience building) to maximum monetization. Branded Lock Screens: A customizable, visually appealing lock screen acts as a conversion layer between the click and the final destination, allowing creators to match the experience to their unique brand style.

A customizable, visually appealing lock screen acts as a conversion layer between the click and the final destination, allowing creators to match the experience to their unique brand style. Actionable Analytics: Internal tracking tools allow creators to monitor which links and tasks are driving the highest conversion rates and audience retention.

Social Booster is available now for all LootLabs users. Whether a creator's primary goal is to aggressively build their Discord community, boost their YouTube subscriber count, or find the perfect balance between social exposure and ad revenue, Social Booster provides the flexibility to make it happen.

About LootLabs

LootLabs is a premier link monetization and audience growth platform made by game lovers, for the gaming and creator communities. By providing innovative link-locking solutions, LootLabs helps creators safely and effectively turn their digital traffic into revenue and engaged communities.

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972717/Lootlabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LootLabs