Marketeam.ai Appoints Veteran Marketing & Advertising Executive Clive Sirkin to Head the Company's Board of Advisors

Clive Sirkin brings over three decades of experience in global marketing management, having served in executive roles at Fortune 500 companies such as Kellogg Company and Kimberly-Clark, as well as leading advertising agencies like Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has a track record of innovating to drive shareholder and brand value. Clive is recognized as a disruptor and change agent constantly challenging how organizations operate to win in a digital world.

"We are excited to be working with an industry leader of Clive's caliber," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO of MarkeTeam.ai. "His hands-on involvement is set to accelerate our expansion within the U.S. market and beyond, supporting our efforts to grow and reshape the marketing landscape. We are fortunate to have industry veterans like Clive, who brings extensive experience across all facets of marketing and advertising, now collaborating on the innovation that's poised to transform the entire ecosystem."

In addition to his role at MarkeTeam.ai, Clive Sirkin also impacts the broader marketing and technology landscape through his directorship and advisory roles at various other companies, where he continues to influence market trends and business strategies.

"Having spent the better part of the past decade working closely with growth-stage companies, I've consistently seen them face the same challenge: they need high-quality marketing to scale and grow, but can't afford such marketing until they've already grown", Said Sirkin. "Marketeam.ai is transforming this dynamic. By providing companies with skillful, capable, and accountable team enhancements without increasing headcount, Marketeam.ai enables businesses to shift budgets from operational overhead to growth initiatives while still maintaining high-level unbiased planning, allocation, execution, and optimization capabilities. This shift is critical in addressing the common challenge of achieving growing KPIs with limited resources. This is an age-old problem I've been looking to solve for years, and Marketeam.ai presents the perfect platform to make this happen".

About Marketeam.ai: Marketeam.ai is transforming the marketing industry with its proprietary LLM for marketing and a pre-trained team of autonomous AI marketing agents. Founded by marketers for marketers, Marketeam.ai enables marketing teams to exceed their KPIs without increasing budgets or headcount. The company's AI-native approach allows organizations to allocate more of their budget towards substantial growth initiatives rather than operational overhead, effectively addressing the common challenge of achieving growing KPIs with limited resources.

