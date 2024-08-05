Marketeam.ai Expands AI Marketing Dream Team with the Launch of Maya, the AI Brand Analyst Agent
05 Aug, 2024, 15:00 IDT
Marketeam.ai, the pioneer behind the world's first proprietary LLM developed specifically for the marketing domain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its most recent AI marketing agent - Maya, a unique autonomous AI Brand Analyst, designed to collect and analyze extensive real-time data on brand, competitor, and market trends across multiple platforms. Maya ideates comprehensive marketing opportunities and real-time plans, all while collaborating seamlessly with Marketeam.ai's other AI agents to amplify contextual capabilities and maximize performance across various channels
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketeam.ai announces the launch of Maya, the latest addition to its AI marketing dream team. As an advanced AI Brand Analyst, Maya is expertly trained to collect and analyze extensive real-time data covering brand performance, competitor activities, audience engagement, and market trends across multiple platforms. This powerful agent not only crafts comprehensive marketing insights to fuel strategies and planning but also significantly enhances the capabilities of Marketeam.ai's other AI agents by providing deep insights and ideation.
Share this article