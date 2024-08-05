Marketeam.ai Expands AI Marketing Dream Team with the Launch of Maya, the AI Brand Analyst Agent

News provided by

Marketeam.ai

05 Aug, 2024, 15:00 IDT

Marketeam.ai, the pioneer behind the world's first proprietary LLM developed specifically for the marketing domain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its most recent AI marketing agent - Maya, a unique autonomous AI Brand Analyst, designed to collect and analyze extensive real-time data on brand, competitor, and market trends across multiple platforms. Maya ideates comprehensive marketing opportunities and real-time plans, all while collaborating seamlessly with Marketeam.ai's other AI agents to amplify contextual capabilities and maximize performance across various channels

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketeam.ai announces the launch of Maya, the latest addition to its AI marketing dream team. As an advanced AI Brand Analyst, Maya is expertly trained to collect and analyze extensive real-time data covering brand performance, competitor activities, audience engagement, and market trends across multiple platforms. This powerful agent not only crafts comprehensive marketing insights to fuel strategies and planning but also significantly enhances the capabilities of Marketeam.ai's other AI agents by providing deep insights and ideation.

Maya's introduction marks yet another significant milestone in Marketeam.ai's mission to redefine the future of marketing in the AI age. Trained on the company's own LLM and leveraging data from diverse sources, Maya doesn't just deliver insights; she actively drives strategic planning and execution across multiple marketing channels. Her insights fuel the company's action agents, who then create social media posts, articles, blogs, , ads, and more, ensuring that every piece of content is precisely aligned with the overarching brand strategy and context.

This makes Maya an indispensable asset to any marketing team, empowering businesses to make informed decisions quickly and implement them with precision, consistency, and measurable impact.

"In today's fast-paced marketing environment, having an autonomous agent like Maya on your team is invaluable," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO at Marketeam.ai. "We see marketing teams start their day with Maya, tapping into her real-time competitor analysis, content gap identification, trends insights, and more—all delivered in under a minute. This ability to quickly fuel strategies and action plans significantly boosts the speed, precision, and effectiveness with which they tackle their marketing initiatives. With Maya, our customers aren't just reacting to changes; they're staying way ahead of the curve."

Maya's impact extends beyond traditional data analysis. She empowers an entire suite of action agents with contextual capabilities previously unheard of in the GenAI landscape, delivering real-time insights, trends and opportunities to ensure that your marketing strategies are always ahead of the curve and hyper-relevant to the current market environment.

Contact:
[email protected] 

About Marketeam.ai
Marketeam.ai is a GenAI startup pioneering the development of the first proprietary Foundation Language Model for marketing (FLM, DALM, DLM). The company is at the forefront of training autonomous AI agents to work collaboratively with humans, offering an end-to-end marketing suite that empowers businesses to achieve unparalleled results.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475314/Marketeam_ai.jpg

SOURCE Marketeam.ai

Also from this source

Marketeam.ai Aims to Democratize Marketing Expertise with its Launch of the World's First LLM (Large Language Model) Specifically for Marketing

Marketeam.ai Aims to Democratize Marketing Expertise with its Launch of the World's First LLM (Large Language Model) Specifically for Marketing

In a transformative move to make advanced marketing expertise accessible to businesses of all sizes, Marketeam.ai, an innovative GenAI startup,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics