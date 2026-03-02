Matricelf Named Most Innovative Company of 2026 at Advanced Therapies Week in San Diego

Winner of the Innovation Exchange Award among 1,800 participants and 600 global drug developers; advancing toward first-in-human clinical study in spinal cord injury patients

SAN DIEGO and NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative therapies, today announced that it was awarded 1st place at the prestigious Innovation Exchange Award and named the Most Innovative Company of 2026 at Advanced Therapies Week (ATW26), held in San Diego, California.

Advanced Therapies Week is considered one of the leading global conferences in the field of advanced therapies and regenerative medicine, convening biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, researchers, investors, and key opinion leaders from around the world. This year's conference hosted more than 1,800 participants, including approximately 600 drug developers and global industry leaders.

Matricelf was selected by a professional judging committee for its groundbreaking approach to spinal cord injury repair and its rapid progress toward clinical-stage development. According to the competition organizers, Matricelf's nomination stood out as a compelling example of a technology that demonstrates both significant potential patient impact and strong commercial promise.

The company outperformed hundreds of biotechnology and cell therapy companies from the United States and Europe. The award provides strategic exposure and access to leading global investors and potential partners, positioning Matricelf at the forefront of innovation in advanced therapies.

"This recognition as the most innovative company among hundreds of leading cell therapy developers worldwide is a defining moment for Matricelf and for Israeli biotechnology," said Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf. "It represents strong international validation of the technology originally developed at Tel Aviv University under the leadership of Prof. Tal Dvir, the company CSO, and now fully developed and implemented at our facilities in Ness Ziona. This momentum strengthens us as we advance toward our key 2026 milestone: initiating a first-of-its-kind clinical study in paralyzed spinal cord injury patients in the coming months, with the goal of bringing hope to millions of individuals worldwide."

About Matricelf

Matricelf Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing personalized, autologous cell-based therapies for spinal cord injury. Leveraging proprietary hydrogel technology and advanced tissue engineering, Matricelf aims to restore function in patients suffering from paralysis by creating patient-specific neural tissue implants. The company's technology originated at Tel Aviv University and is being further developed at its facilities in Ness Ziona, Israel.

