Matricelf to Attend The Digital Spine & Pain Neuroscience Summit 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a regenerative medicine company advancing personalized curative treatments for spinal cord injury, announced that it will attend the Digital Spine & Pain Neuroscience Summit 2026 (DSPN Spine Summit) being held in Phoenix, AZ between the February 26th to March 1st. The Summit is one of the premier global gatherings for clinicians, researchers, industry leaders, and innovators focused on spine care, neuroscience, and advanced therapeutic technologies.

The DSPN Spine Summit, featuring a comprehensive agenda of cutting edge scientific sessions, expert panels, and emerging technology showcases provides a unique forum for advancing collaboration across the spine and regenerative medicine community.

Matricelf at the Summit

Matricelf's senior team will participate in the Summit to:

Engage with key opinion leaders, clinicians and researchers in spinal cord injury and regenerative medicine.

Present the Company's personalized neural tissue regeneration platform and clinical development strategy.

Explore strategic partnerships that could support clinical translation, commercialization and broader adoption of Matricelf's therapies.

Highlight recent milestones, including ethical approvals and pre-clinical progress toward first in human studies.

Attending this conference reinforces Matricelf's commitment to advancing breakthrough regenerative therapies and enhancing outcomes for patients with paralysis due to spinal cord injury.

Statement from Management

Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf, said: "We are pleased to participate in the DSPN Spine Summit, where leading clinicians and innovators will convene to advance the future of spine care. This Summit is an invaluable opportunity to share our vision and engage with the global spine and neuroscience community as we move toward human clinical studies in the U.S."

About the DSPN Spine Summit

The Digital Spine & Pain Neuroscience Summit is a global event dedicated to the latest evidence based science, innovation, and technology in spine care and pain management. The Summit brings together multidisciplinary experts to drive collaboration, elevate standards of care and highlight advances that shape the future of the field.

About Matricelf Ltd.

Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF) is a regenerative medicine company developing a personalized autologous neural tissue platform intended to restore function in patients with spinal cord injury. By leveraging patient derived cells and proprietary tissue engineering technologies, the Company aims to advance regenerative therapies from laboratory to clinic.

Forward Looking Statements

