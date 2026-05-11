Max Stock Limited Announces a New Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company", "Max Stock") today announced that Meitav Investment House Ltd. ("Meitav") informed the Company that it and its affiliated entities had purchased shares of the Company thereby increasing their joint holdings to 7,077,895, or 5.064% of the Company's issued capital. Meitav informed the Company that on May 7, 2026, it had purchased 159,009 shares at an average price of approximately NIS 31.63 per share. As a result, Meitav is now an interested party in the Company.

Breakdown of holdings into institutional reporting group entities :

Name No. of shares held Mutual Fud Investment Companies 7,091,923 Market Maker



Details :

The controlling shareholders of Meitav Investment House Ltd. include:

Mr. Avner Stepak (Israeli ID No. 027378058), who holds his interest directly and through companies under his control, including Maya Holdings (Yealim) Ltd..

Mr. Eli Barkat (Israeli ID No. 058368143), who holds his interest through Baram Financials Ltd. The ultimate shareholders of Baram Financials Ltd. are:

Mr. Eli Barkat (Israeli ID No. 058368143), holding 34% of the shares through companies under his control; and

Nir Barkat (Israeli ID No. 056092430), whose shares (representing 33%) are held in trust for him through Nir Barkat Ltd. (Company No. 512702036). Mr. Eli Barkat and Mr. Nir Barkat are brothers.

Mr. Yuval Rachavi (Israeli ID No. 058142431), who holds 33% of the shares through companies under his control.

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 11, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-043145 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited