Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") today announced that on April 29th, 2026, Meitav Investment House Ltd. ("Meitav") informed the Company that it and its affiliated entities had sold shares of the Company thereby lowering their joint holdings to 6,980,904, or 4.994% of the Company's issued capital. Meitav informed the Company that on April 27, 2026 it had sold 25,771 shares at an average price of approximately NIS 29.11 per share. As a result, Meitav is no longer an interested party in the Company. In the Company's most recent report on interested party holdings (as of March 31, 2026), the Company disclosed that Meitav was holding 5.09% of the Company's issued share capital.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 29, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-039581 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited