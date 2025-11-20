Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by a Controlling Shareholder

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that it has been informed that Moose Holdco Ltd. ("Moose Holdco"), one of the Company's controlling shareholders, sold 8,550,000 shares (~6.1% of the Company's share capital and ~27% of Moose Holdco's holdings of Company shares) in an off-exchange transaction. Prior to the sale, Moose Holdco held 31,558,386 shares, reflecting ~22.6% of the Company's share capital; following its sale of shares, Moose Holdco still holds 23,008,386 shares, reflecting ~16.5% of the Company's share capital (~22.4% on a fully diluted basis). The sale was performed at a price of ILS 23.40 per share.

Moose Holdco and the Company's other controlling shareholder and CEO, Mr. Ori Max, are party to a shareholder agreement regulating their relationship. The Company has been informed that Moose Holdco is wholly (100%) owned (indirectly) by AMI Opportunities, a foreign private investment fund (incorporated in Guernsey). AMI Opportunities is wholly-controlled (indirectly) by AMI Foundation (a corporation incorporated in Guernsey) through its organs (and particularly its directors (councilors) - Carl Hermann Konrad Friedlaender and Bruce Stephen James and its guardian - Robert Edward Alistair Eden ("AMI Foundation"). To the Company's best knowledge, AMI Foundation is advised by Apax Partners Israel Ltd.

