Max Stock Limited Announces Immediate report on Termination of Shareholders' Agreement and Management Services Agreement

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that further to the immediate report dated February 9, 2023(1), regarding the entry of Moose Holdco Ltd. ("Moose Holdco") and Ori Max Ltd. ("Ori Max," and together with Moose Holdco, the "Shareholders") into a Shareholders' agreement regulating their relationship regarding the Company shares, and further to Regulation 21a in Part D of the Company's Annual Report for the year 2024(2), regarding control of the Company (the "Annual Report"):

- On January 8, 2026, the Shareholders informed the Company that due to a decrease in Moose Holdco's holdings below 10% of the Company's share capital(3), the shareholders' agreement has expired in accordance with its provisions.

- In light of the above, Ori Max and Moose Holdco have ceased to be the controlling shareholders of the Company, and, as of this date, the Company no longer has a controlling shareholder.

- In addition, further to the approval by the Company's General Meeting of shareholders on September 18, 2025, of the extension of the Management and Consulting Services Agreement between the Company and Moose Holdco dated September 14, 2020 (the "Management Services Agreement")(4), the Company hereby updates that on January 8, 2026, the Management Services Agreement expired in accordance with its terms.

