Max Stock Limited announces immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of June 30, 2024

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of June 30, 2024:

Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and
series of security

Updated no. of
securities

% holdings

% equity      %voting

% holdings
(on a fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

39,350,594

28.22           28.22

27.96            27.96

2

Ori Max

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

24,981,492

17.92           17.92

17.75            17.75

3

More Mutual Funds Management Ltd./ Y.D. More
Investments Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

3,637,908

2.61             2.61

2.58              2.58

4

More Provident Funds and
Pension Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

12,883,308

9.24             9.24

9.15              9.15

5

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. –
Profit sharing life insurance
accounts

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

0

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

6

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -
Nostro

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

526,476

0.38             0.38

0.37              0.37

7

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -
Provident funds and
provident fund management
companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

7,048,881

5.06             5.06

5.01              5.01

8

The Phoenix Investment
House Ltd. - Mutual funds
management companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

2,233,001

1.60             1.60

1.59              1.59

9

The Phoenix Investment
House Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

0.40

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

10

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

3,658,971

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

11

Migdal Holdings Insurance &
Finance Ltd – Profit sharing
life insurance policies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

7,662,731

5.50             5.50

5.44              5.44

12

Migdal Holdings Insurance &
Finance Ltd. – Mutual funds
management companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

926,699

0.66             0.66

0.66              0.66

13

G. Gissin Advocates

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

18,000

0.01             0.01

0.01              0.01

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

71.2           71.2

70.52                70.52

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and
series of security

Updated no. of
securities

% holdings

% equity      % voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity % voting

14

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock UP2020
share options

120,347

0                      0

0.09      0.09

15

Nir Dagan

Max Stock UP2020
share options

100,813

0                      0

0.07      0.07

16

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock UP2020
share options

0

0                      0

0.00      0.00

17

Paz Oz

Max Stock UP2020
share options

9,015

0                      0

0.01      0.01

18

Shahar Kanizo

Max Stock UP2020
share options

23,619

0                      0

0.02      0.02

19

Ofir Edri

Max Stock UP2020
share options

94,326

0                      0

0.07      0.07

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

0                      0

0.26          0.26

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Balance in previous report

(31-Mar-2024)

Change (+/-)

Maximal holding in period (%)

Minimal holding in period (%)

Comments

More Mutual Funds Management Ltd./
Y.D. More Investments Ltd.

2,250,879

+1,387,029

2.63 %

1.60 %

(*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
("More Investments") holds
more than 5% of Max Stock's
share capital through the mutual
funds and provident funds managed by More
Investments. More Investments
is a public company jointly
owned by Messrs. Eli Levi,
Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov,
Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov
and Yosef Meirov.

More Provident Funds & Pension Ltd.

12,261,308

+622,000

9.24 %

8.83 %

See above.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
– Life insurance accounts participating in profits

577,462

-577,462

0.41 %

0 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
- Nostro

698,208

-171,732

0.50 %

0.37 %

See above.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
– Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies

12,163,935

-5,115,054

8.73 %

5.04 %

See above.

The Phoenix Investment House Ltd.
– Mutual funds management companies

2,159,467.55

+73,533.45

2.07 %

1.54 %

See above.

The Phoenix Investment House Ltd.
– Market maker

-3.15

3.55

0.00 %

0 %

See above.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.
– Life insurance accounts participating in profits

7,971,577

-308,846

5.72 %

5.50 %

(*) Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Migdal corporate group. Migdal is a public company which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (64.28%).

Migdal Holdings Insurance & Finance Ltd.
– mutual funds management companies

909,014

+17,685

0.67 %

0.62 %

See above.

Shlomo Cohen

135,347

-15,000

Exercise of employee options

Nir Dagan

115,813

-15,000

Exercise of employee options

Ifat Nir-Katz

18,021

-18,021

Exercise of employee options

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated July 7, 2024 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on July 7, 2024 (Ref. No. 2024-01-070348) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il            

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

