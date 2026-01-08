Max Stock Limited releases an immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2025

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2025:

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 23,008,386 16.46 16.46 16.36 16.36 2 Ori Max Max Stock Ordinary Share 24,981,492 17.87 17.87 17.76 17.76 3 Y.D. More Investments Ltd. (mutual funds) Max Stock Ordinary Share 2,975,344 2.13 2.13 2.12 2.12 4 More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. (provident funds) Max Stock Ordinary Share 10,051,561 7.19 7.19 7.15 7.15 5 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 3,658,971 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd – Profit sharing life insurance policies Max Stock Ordinary Share 14,574,051 10.43 10.43 10.36 10.36 7 Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 3,625,054 2.59 2.59 2.58 2.58 8 G. Gissin Advocates Max Stock Ordinary Share 55,022 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 56.71 56.71 56.37 56.37

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 9 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock Op2020 share options 93,000 0 0 0.07 0.07 10 Shahar Kanizo Max Stock Op2020 share options 23,619 0 0 0.02 0.02 11 Ofir Edri Max Stock Op2020 share options 59,999 0 0 0.04 0.04

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.13 0.13

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Balance in previous report (30-Sep-2025) Change (+/-) Maximal holding in period (%) Minimal holding in period (%) Comments Moose Holdco Ltd. 31,558,386 -8,550,000



(*) Moose Holdco and the Company's other controlling shareholder and CEO, Mr. Ori Max, are party to a shareholder agreement regulating their relationship. Moose Holdco is wholly (100%) owned (indirectly) by AMI Opportunities, a foreign private investment fund (incorporated in Guernsey). AMI Opportunities is wholly-controlled (indirectly) by AMI Foundation (a corporation incorporated in Guernsey) ("AMI Foundation"). AMI Foundation is advised by Apax Partners Israel Ltd. Y.D. More Investments Ltd. 2,704,195 +271,149 2.13 % 1.94 % (*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd. ("More Investments") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by More Investments. More Investments is a public company jointly owned by Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov, Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov and Yosef Meirov. More Provident Funds & Pension Ltd. 11,967,728 -1,916,167 8.57 % 7.20 % See above. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies 2,891,471 +733,583 2.59 % 2.06 % (*) Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Migdal corporate group. Migdal is a public company which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (45.50%). Shlomo Cohen 100,195 -7,195



Exercise of employee options. Ofir Edri 71,999 -12,000



Exercise of employee options.

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 8, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-003330) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

