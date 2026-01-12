Max Stock Limited releases an Immediate report of new interested party holdings

Regulations 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a new interested party:

Name Transaction Date of

transaction Shares

purchased Share

price paid No. of

shares

following

the

transaction % Total

holdings

following

the

transaction Harel

Insurance

Investments

& Financial

Services

Ltd. TASE off-exchange

transaction January 8,

2026 12,452,547 ILS

26.50 18,491,272 13.23 %

Breakdown of holdings (following the transaction), by group entities :

Name No. of shares held Nostro 754,663 Mutual funds 4,863,372 Harel Amitim – Israel Equity* 12,873,237

Details :

The controlling shareholders of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., the new interested party company and its reporting group, are Yair Hamburger, Gideon Hamburger, and Nurit Manor.

* Please note that the holdings of Harel Amitim Israel Equity Partnership also include holdings associated with Harel provident funds amounting to 76.7% of the total holdings, and the remaining 23.3% are attributable to profit sharing insured policy holders.

The holdings presented under provident funds include direct holdings of the provident funds in the security (420,690 par value units), holdings of the partnership "Beta Israel Equity Basket" (the "Partnership") in the amount of 0 par value units, and holdings of the partnership "Harel Amitim Israel Equities" (the "Partnership") in the amount of 12,452,547 par value units. The partnerships are registered with the Registrar of Partnerships, and all rights holders therein are companies belonging to an institutional reporting group within the Harel Group. The partnerships themselves are not provident fund management companies. In accordance with the partnership agreement between the rights holders in the partnerships, the rate of holding of the rights holders in the partnerships changes frequently, in accordance with the mechanism set forth in the partnership agreement.

