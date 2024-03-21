Max Stock Ltd. Updates Time of Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call on March 26, 2024

Call Now Set to Start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

CAESAREA, Israel, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced its fourth quarter 2023 and full fiscal year 2023 earnings call (LINK) on March 26, 2024 will now start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. IL compared to the previously published start time of 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. IL.

As a reminder, Nir Dagan, Deputy CEO and Head of Finance, and Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer, will host the call followed by Q&A.

The conference call will also be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/.

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides will be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited