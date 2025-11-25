MENA Emerges as Global Leader in Enterprise Digital Transformation, New GSMA Report Finds

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE rank among world's leaders on digital transformation, with enterprises across MENA scaling AI, 5G and cloud adoption

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA today launched the report, Accelerating digital industries in the GCC and wider MENA region at the inaugural MWC25 Doha, revealing that enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are outpacing global peers in their adoption of advanced digital technologies, underpinned by ambitious national digital agendas and accelerated investment in AI and 5G.

Drawing on a survey of more than 850 enterprises across 10 industries and eight countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia and Türkiye, the study finds that MENA enterprises are investing heavily in technologies that directly benefit people – from smarter healthcare and safer transport to more efficient energy use and stronger cybersecurity.

Between 2025 and 2030, enterprise spending on digital transformation will average 9.8% of revenues across MENA – a sign of confidence in the region's digital future. Within the GCC, this investment is already powering initiatives that make government services more accessible, support small business growth, and create new opportunities for young digital talent.

Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA at the GSMA, said: "MENA has become a global benchmark for digital transformation. Businesses here are deploying 5G, AI and IoT at a faster pace than many developed markets, fuelled by visionary government strategies and a private sector committed to long-term innovation. Sustaining this momentum will require continued collaboration between policymakers, operators and enterprises to create the enabling environments and digital infrastructure that make innovation thrive."

GCC Leads in AI and 5G Adoption

The report identifies the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a global frontrunner in deploying advanced technologies.

Qatar ranks highest for enterprise use of AI, big data, and private 5G networks.

The UAE leads in the advanced use of cybersecurity, cloud, generative AI and edge computing.

Saudi Arabia leads in IoT adoption and expectations of fast return-on-investment (ROI) period globally at just 3.3 years, compared to a MENA average of 4.7 years.

Across the region, AI, mobile connectivity and associated devices will account for nearly 45% of all digital transformation spending, confirming the region's growing reliance on smart, mobile-first technologies to fuel competitiveness.

AI Scaling Rapidly Across Sectors

AI has moved from experimental to essential: 39% of MENA enterprises already make advanced use of generative AI, with strong uptake in financial services, automotive and utilities. The impact of AI is expected to be significant across all areas of business, particularly security, productivity and operational efficiency – underscoring its central role in MENA's digital future.

5G Fuelling New Industrial Growth

5G remains a cornerstone of enterprise digital transformation.

In Qatar, the importance of private 5G networks ranks among the highest globally, supported by progressive regulatory frameworks.

Automotive, utilities and logistics expect the biggest transformative impact from 5G IoT.

The GCC also leads global deployment of 5G-Advanced networks, with operators in the UAE and Kuwait among the first worldwide to launch commercial services.

MENA Enterprises Ready for Next-Generation Connectivity

While 6G is still years away, enterprises across MENA already expect 6G to enhance advanced AI capabilities, robotics and autonomous mobility, indicating that the region is positioning early for the next phase of innovation.

Opportunities for Operators and Policymakers

The report highlights that 18% of MENA enterprises already see telecom operators as their preferred digital transformation partners, a higher share than the global average.

As businesses seek integrated, secure and scalable solutions, operators are well placed to move beyond connectivity and act as long-term digital transformation partners, particularly in healthcare, financial services and the public sector.

Key Findings from the Report

Top 7 global spenders on digital transformation include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE

MENA enterprises spend 9.8% of revenues on digital transformation (GCC 9.9%)

AI, mobile connectivity and associated devices represent 45% of total tech spend through 2030

ROI expected within 4.7 years on average (3.3 years in Saudi Arabia)

39% of enterprises already using generative AI at advanced level

GCC leads global 5G-Advanced deployments and IoT adoption

About the Report

Accelerating digital industries in the GCC and wider MENA region draws on the GSMA Intelligence Global Digital Transformation Survey 2025, which gathered insights from 5,320 enterprises in 32 countries. The MENA sample includes 851 enterprises across eight countries and ten sectors, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, utilities, and logistics.

