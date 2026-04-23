MEO and TechSee Win "Technology of the Year" at 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards for Visual AI Innovation

The first end-to-end telecom Visual IVR earns MEO a 96.4% customer satisfaction rating by accelerating issue resolution and empowering customers' in-home experience

LISBON, Portugal, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEO, part of the Altice Group and one of Portugal's leading telecommunications providers and TechSee, have been named the Overall Winner in the "Technology of the Year (Product)" category at the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The recognition highlights MEO's end-to-end Visual AI customer service journey developed in partnership with TechSee.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize organizations delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences across industries. This year's program included nominations from organizations worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives.

The initiative enables customers to visually show hardware issues directly from their smartphones instead of relying on long and often frustrating verbal explanations. Visual AI is embedded directly into the IVR flow, allowing customers to initiate a guided visual troubleshooting session rather than waiting in queue. The system identifies the device, analyzes LED indicators and connections, and routes the interaction to the next appropriate step: self-service resolution, agent assistance, or technician dispatch.

"Integrated into MEO's IVR, the Visual AI platform allows customers to become technicians in their own homes," said Vítor Manuel Pinguicha, Director of Customer Care at MEO. "By enabling customers to perform actions such as connecting cables or fixing equipment while guided by Visual AI, we were able to enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency."

Among customers who engage with the IVR visual journey, around 80% avoid waiting in the agent queue, significantly improving perceived service speed. When interactions proceed to the contact center, agents can access the visual data collected during the IVR flow, allowing them to begin troubleshooting with immediate context. Calls that follow a visual journey show an average handle time reduction of more than one minute, helping service teams resolve issues more efficiently. When remote resolution is not possible, the system can automatically schedule a technician visit, helping increase first-time fix rates.

This innovation is part of a broader service transformation that began in 2023, when MEO implemented TechSee's Sophie Live visual assistance platform to enable real-time video troubleshooting. The program currently supports over 110,000 visual support sessions annually across approximately 300 service agents. Feedback has been strong, with 93% of agents reporting that visual interactions directly support issue resolution, while 96.4% of customers report satisfaction with the visual support experience.

"Telecom customer support has long faced the challenge of diagnosing hardware and network issues remotely," said Amir Yoffe, TechSee's COO and Co-Founder. "By integrating Visual AI into IVR and across service channels, MEO is transforming how connectivity and hardware issues are resolved, helping enhance customer loyalty while reducing operational costs."

The initiative reflects MEO's continued focus on service innovation and digital transformation, leveraging AI technologies to improve operational efficiency while maintaining a high-quality customer experience.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI-powered platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security, and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. For more information, visit: www.techsee.com.

About the Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who set the standard for what customer service can deliver when it is resourced, led, and measured with intention. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across award categories including Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, Technology of the Year, Team of the Year, Outsource Partner of the Year, Manager of the Year, Front-Line Pro of the Year, and Executive of the Year - spanning every major industry segment and organizational size. Judged by experienced business executives who provide detailed scoring and transparent feedback, the awards honor those who demonstrate that exceptional customer service is a measurable, repeatable, and commercially significant discipline.

SOURCE TechSee