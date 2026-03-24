TechSee Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

TechSee joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list highlights organizations that are shaping industries through bold innovation and measurable impact.

Over the past 18 months, TechSee has introduced Connectivity Guru as part of its Sophie AI platform, redefining how service organizations manage connectivity in increasingly complex home environments. With 68% of U.S. households reporting issues with their Wi-Fi coverage, and nearly half considering switching providers within six months, the competitive battleground is shifting from network speed alone to control of the in-home internet experience. Connectivity gaps have become a major driver of customer churn, while differences in Wi-Fi quality can drive up to a 50-point swing in NPS.

"At TechSee, innovation starts with removing one of the biggest blind spots in customer service," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "Connectivity issues happen in the physical world, but service has remained largely blind to it. As the battleground for customer experience shifts into the home, Connectivity Guru brings visual AI into the process, so teams can understand the environment, resolve issues faster, and deliver a better experience."

Connectivity Guru enables contact center agents, field technicians, and self-service flows to visualize Wi-Fi performance across the home, identify coverage gaps, and guide customers to resolution with confidence. The platform combines real-time network analytics with 3D spatial understanding of the home, allowing teams to correlate signal strength, interference, and device load with physical layout. This approach helps organizations reduce unnecessary truck rolls, shorten resolution times, and ultimately enhance customer loyalty. It also opens new opportunities for proactive support and upsell, turning service interactions into moments of value.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers evaluate thousands of submissions, recognizing companies that are driving progress across industries and regions.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change, they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com and will be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. Because when you harness vision, you see the solution. For more information visit: TechSee.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE TechSee