MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES SALAM DAKKAK AS WINNER OF MENA'S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2023

Dakkak is the chef-owner of Bait Maryam restaurant, highly regarded for her inclusive restaurant at the centre of its community in Dubai

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salam Dakkak, chef-owner of Bait Maryam restaurant in Dubai, has been named the Middle East & North Africa's Best Female Chef 2023. Chef Dakkak will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. The esteemed award forms part of the 50 Best organisation's mission to honour female role models within the culinary industry and represents the first of three special award announcements that will precede the live event programme.

Former school owner and teacher turned renowned chef, Dakkak has been diligent in transforming her dream into a reality: bringing home-cooked Levantine cuisine to the UAE through her warm and inclusive restaurant, Bait Maryam. The beloved eatery in Dubai pays tribute to Dakkak's mother, Maryam – after whom the restaurant is named – serving dishes inspired from the authentic recipes passed on from mother to daughter. Chef Dakkak embodies authentic Levantine hospitality, inviting visitors from Dubai's diverse community to experience her family-style culinary specialties in a relaxed and inviting space.

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best says, "A beloved figure within her community, Salam Dakkak's earned recognition is a true testament to the impact she has made through her passion and dedication for delivering authentic culinary experiences – always with a warm and welcoming smile. This award reflects her contributions as a role model in the industry, and we look forward to celebrating her along with other leading chefs and restaurateurs from across the region at the awards event in Abu Dhabi in January."

Through her cuisine, Dakkak preserves traditional dishes and authentic cooking methods to recreate the true flavours of the Levant that she grew up with during her childhood in Jordan. Her commitment is such that she sources ingredients from different parts of the region to retain the essence of each dish, placing emphasis on high quality produce, distinctive spices and, most importantly, preparing food with love.

