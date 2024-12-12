MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES YASMINA HAYEK AS WINNER OF MENA'S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2025

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasmina Hayek, executive chef of the globally acclaimed restaurant group, Em Sherif, has been named the Middle East & North Africa's Best Female Chef 2025. Hayek will receive the award at the fourth edition of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants in Abu Dhabi on 28 January 2025. The award honours female culinary leaders and is the first of three award announcements before the event.

Hayek has gained global recognition by championing Lebanese cuisine while preserving her family's rich culinary traditions. As the daughter of Em Sherif founder Mireille Hayek, Yasmina grew up immersed in a culture where cooking was a celebrated art. Em Sherif's authentic dining experience reflects this legacy, offering refined dishes that pay homage to culinary traditions passed down through generations.

After graduating from the Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, Hayek honed her skills under renowned chefs across Europe. Under her leadership, Em Sherif has expanded to 24 locations across the Middle East and Europe, including Monaco, the UK, Qatar, Egypt, and the UAE.

William Drew, Director of Content for MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, states, "Yasmina Hayek's leadership at Em Sherif is a beacon of Lebanese hospitality. Her dedication to refined dining has inspired chefs and captivated diners globally. We are proud to honour her achievements this January in Abu Dhabi."

Hayek says: "I am incredibly grateful to receive this year's MENA's Best Female Chef Award. This recognition is not just for me, but for everyone at Em Sherif who shares the same commitment to our roots and passion for our craft. For me, cooking is about more than just the food we prepare – it's about creating a space where people feel welcomed, valued and at home, no matter where they come from or where they are. In a world that can feel divided, I believe that food is a bridge and not a wedge. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to share the flavours of my heritage with the world."

The awards ceremony, hosted in collaboration with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), will celebrate the region's culinary talent. Additional award announcements include the Art of Hospitality Award on 7 January and the American Express One To Watch Award on 16 January.

