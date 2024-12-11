Mobileye to Use Innoviz LiDARs for its Mobileye Drive™ AV Platform

Mobileye Drive™ is a comprehensive driverless system that enables mobility service providers and vehicle manufacturers to make robotaxis, ride-pooling, public transport, and goods delivery fully autonomous, with testing underway in Europe, North America, and Asia. By leveraging Innoviz's expertise in LiDAR technology, in addition to cameras, radars, and imaging radars, vehicles built with the Mobileye Drive platform will deliver safe and smooth driving performance in their operational domains. The agreement is built upon mutual work between the two companies over the past few months, with Start of Production (SOP) beginning in 2026.

"We are pleased to utilize Innoviz LiDARs for the first generation of our Mobileye Drive™ platform to help enable the autonomous performance of our customers' fleets around the world," said Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. "The integration of our imaging radars and high-resolution cameras in combination with the Innoviz LiDARs will play a key role in delivering Mobileye Drive™ as a powerful autonomous driving system that will ultimately create safer, more efficient, and reliable transportation."

"This is a proud moment for Innoviz as we progress our relationship with Mobileye," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "Our collaboration on next-generation autonomous vehicle solutions that are both safer and more affordable signifies our shared commitment to accelerate AV adoption. The agreement further attests to Innoviz's capability to meet the stringent requirements of OEMs worldwide and support L4 driving solutions that will help drive a new era of mobility."

Innoviz's InnovizTwo product platform was designed for global OEMs and can be customized to suit a wide array of vehicular design and functionality requirements. The cutting-edge platform was specifically engineered for Mobileye Drive™ to provide the L4 autonomous platform with a complete set of LiDARs. The combination of LiDARs and Mobileye's imaging radars as well as high-resolution cameras is critical to enabling comprehensive sensing capabilities for navigating complex urban environments and enhancing the overall safety and reliability of autonomous driving systems.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, about 180 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

