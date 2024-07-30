Clinical Study Demonstrates BeRelief®'s capabilities in reducing lingering back ache

MADRID, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteloeder, S. L., a subsidiary of SuanNutra, introduces BeRelief®, an all-natural botanical composition that addresses musculoskeletal discomfort and helps support a feeling of well-being. This formulation was created with the help of machine learning tools and is backed by research.

Monteloeder Employs Machine Learning to Create Botanical Formula Alleviating Discomfort

BeRelief is a proprietary blend of three botanical extracts: ashwagandha, rosemary, and sesame. Their active compounds have been analyzed for their capacity to work synergistically to inhibit the receptors involved in discomfort. The development of this ingredient was supported by the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI Innovation) and co-financed by the European Union's FEDER funds.

Machine learning for active ingredients

BeRelief is a result of pioneering research that began with the preselection of nutrients from a library of 50,000 compounds of natural origin. The selection process involved deep tech platforms in a rigorous screening of these phytochemicals based on their molecular interactions with diverse discomfort receptors. These include TRPV1, Nav1.7, TrkA, and nAChR which between them play roles in the transmission of discomfort signals, sensitize neurons to soreness and influence pain perception.

"In recent years, machine learning has emerged as a key technology in discovering and developing innovative compounds," points out Nuria Caturla, PhD, Chief R&D Officer of Monteloeder. "We took it one step further, helping create a nutraceutical that can help us cope with today's hectic life and improve well-being." The criteria for selection encompassed specific physicochemical attributes. Following this selection, the corresponding botanical sources were carefully obtained and subjected to comprehensive characterization. This involved a complete analysis of active content, and inherent traditional properties. BeRelief was developed according to the complementary and synergistic aspects of different actives.

The Research

The ingredients present in BeRelief have been specifically selected for their suggested individual and complementary effects in inhibiting the major channels involved in sensorial transmission and perception and undergo rigorous quality control.

"Discomfort and soreness can be debilitating and significantly impact a person's quality of life," explains Maria Ángeles Gutiérrez Montero, Marketing Director of SuanNutra. "Developing a natural ingredient can help enhance quality of life by reducing or alleviating pain. In today's sedentary, stress-filled, and sleep-deprived lifestyles, discomfort and pain are increasingly common. Prolonged sitting, repetitive activities, occasional stress peaks, and lack of sleep can lead to issues like muscle tension, joint pain, and headaches, which worsen over time."

A recent randomized double-blind clinical study endorsed the composition's ability to reduce the intensity of back aches. The 12-week trial led by Silvia Pérez-Piñero, PhD, published in the Journal Frontiers of Nutrition in June 2024, involved 135 participants who complained of varying levels of back and neck discomfort. By the end of the study the two groups on BeRelief experienced significant and sustained reduction in user-experienced discomfort compared to the placebo group. The group on the low 400mg per day dose experienced discomfort reduction by approximately 56%, while those on the high 800mg dose saw a reduction in aches of about 59% as recorded on a visual analogue scale (VAS). Furthermore, BeRelief users reported improvements in health-related quality of life including enhanced mood and sleep quality.

"As a research-driven company, we are inspired by nature and traditional herbal medicine to create botanical solutions that can help people feel better," asserts Gutiérrez Montero. "We are combining the wisdom of Eastern botanical medicine with modern science and 'big data' to support this innovative solution and provide a holistic approach to total well-being."

The traditional use of ashwagandha for relief is rooted in Ayurvedic practice, the ancient Indian medical tradition. In addition to its known uses for improving sleep and its role in enhancing mood, its potential as a natural discomfort relief and muscle relaxant is rapidly gaining recognition through clinical research. Rosemary has been traditionally used in folk medicine for multiple purposes. It has been used also as a home remedy to alleviate muscle and joint discomfort, as well as to reduce occasional headaches. Extracts of sesame have been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to help mitigate pain in inflammatory conditions, while the oil is a traditional medicinal carrier in Ayurvedic traditions.

Monteloeder contributes cutting-edge innovation and scientific rigor to the development of botanical health ingredients, featuring proprietary patented products supported by clinical studies. The company's portfolio has garnered international accolades in Health & Wellness, Women's Health, and Beauty from Within.

Monteloeder is a subsidiary of SUANNUTRA, which boasts a rich heritage of more than 125 years of combined experience in the European nutraceutical sector.

