Moonage Media Review: Clearmind's MEAI and GLP-1 - Are These the Next-Generation Treatment for Weight Loss?

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the multi-billion-dollar obesity treatment market continues to search for new therapeutic approaches beyond GLP-1–based treatments, Clearmind Medicine (Nasdaq: CMND), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, recently reported additional progress related to its proprietary, non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen, MEAI.

In a world where obesity affects over a billion people globally, the search for truly transformative weight loss solutions has never been more urgent. Current blockbuster drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide have revolutionized the treatment landscape by targeting gut-derived hormones that regulate appetite and metabolism. However, published studies and post-marketing experience indicate that these therapies may be associated, in certain patients, with gastrointestinal side effects, lean mass loss, tolerability challenges, high costs, and weight regain following discontinuation.

Clearmind Medicine and its proprietary compound MEAI (5-Methoxy-2-aminoindane) - a next-generation, non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen designed to explore new approaches to obesity treatment by potentially offering a novel therapeutic approach by disrupting rigid behavioral patterns, promoting cognitive flexibility, and increasing neuronal plasticity. while also delivering powerful metabolic benefits.

A Revolutionary Mechanism: Targeting the Brain's Reward and Addiction Pathways

Unlike GLP-1 and dual GLP-1/GIP agonists that primarily act on the gut and peripheral systems, and are reducing body weight while causing a lean soft tissue loss, MEAI works directly in the brain by modulating the monoaminergic system (and by substrate-type monoamine releasers, showing varying degrees of selectivity for SERT, NET, and DATs. This unique approach is also being studied to address compulsive eating behaviors, binge eating, emotional overeating, and food addiction - the often-overlooked psychological roots of obesity.

Pre-clinical studies (published in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science) have shown MEAI to:

Reduce body weight by approximately 20% in diet-induced obese mice

in diet-induced obese mice Significantly decrease fat mass while preserving lean muscle mass - a major advantage over current drugs where up to 40% of weight loss can come from muscle

a major advantage over current drugs where up to 40% of weight loss can come from muscle Boost fat burning, improve insulin sensitivity, reverse fatty liver disease, and normalize metabolic parameters

Modulated energy balance and metabolism

These results suggest that MEAI treatment has the potential to modulate metabolism and counteract obesity, hence, position MEAI not just as another effective appetite suppressant, but as a potentially holistic neuro-metabolic therapy that could lead to more sustainable, long-term weight management.

Key Advantages Over Existing Weight Loss Drugs

Feature MEAI (Clearmind) GLP-1 Drugs Primary Mechanism Primarily Brain-targeted Primarily Gut-targeted Weight Loss Profile ~20% reduction (pre-clinical), prioritizes fat loss & muscle preservation 15–22% reduction, but often includes significant muscle loss Side Effects Favorable safety profile in pre-clinical models; no reported sedation or hyperactivity Common GI issues (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea); potential mood changes neurological symptoms, and muscle wasting Administration Oral injections Sustainability May addresses addiction-like eating patterns for better long-term adherence High rebound risk upon discontinuation Additional Benefits May improve metabolic health, energy levels, and motivation; potential treatment for weight loss as well as binge eating & related disorders Strong glycemic control & CV benefits

Clearmind has strengthened its position with recent milestones: new patent applications targeting obesity and metabolic disorders, collaboration with Polyrizon to develop an intranasal formulation for enhanced delivery, and continued progress in its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa trial for alcohol use disorder (with successful cohorts completion and upcoming data readouts).

What does The Future hold? A Safer, More Accessible, and Behavior-Focused Option

Clearmind's leadership, led by CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, emphasizes MEAI's potential as a safer, more functionally and cost effective alternative to current therapies — one that maintains energy, motivation, and quality of life while tackling the behavioral side of obesity that hormonal drugs often miss.

While still in early development stages for weight loss indications, the mounting pre-clinical and clinical evidence, intellectual property advancements, and strategic partnerships signal that MEAI could emerge as an innovative solution — potentially offering an oral, brain-focused solution that helps patients not just lose weight, but keep it off by rewiring unhealthy eating patterns.

According to Goldman Sachs, the obesity market is projected to exceed $100 billion in the coming years. If MEAI delivers on its promise, Clearmind Medicine could potentially be a leader in the next era of weight loss therapeutics — one that treats both body and mind.

Paid Promotional Disclosure

This press release constitutes a paid promotional communication. Clearmind Medicine Inc. ("Clearmind") has engaged a third-party service provider to provide investor awareness and promotional services, including the dissemination of this press release, and has paid a fee for such services. Clearmind exercises editorial control over the content of this press release but does not control how, when, or to whom the information is distributed by such third party.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Clearmind. Investing in Clearmind's securities involves significant risks, and readers are encouraged to review Clearmind's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov before making any investment decision.

Moonage Media Disclaimer

This article was produced by Moonage Media, a brand / division of MR Solutions Limited (Hong Kong), and is provided for general informational and promotional purposes only. The content does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, medical advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction.

Moonage Media is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, securities analyst, or medical professional. The information presented is based on publicly available sources and statements believed to be reliable at the time of publication; however, Moonage Media makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the information and has not independently verified all data referenced.

Certain content published by Moonage Media may be sponsored or compensated by the company discussed or its affiliates, which may create a potential conflict of interest. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult qualified financial, legal, medical, or other professional advisers before making any investment or health-related decisions.

Forward-looking statements referenced in this article are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For full disclosures, risk factors, and forward-looking statements, please visit: https://moonage.media/disclaimer/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements in this press release include the obesity market continuing to search for new therapeutic approaches beyond GLP-1–based treatments, how MEAI is designed to explore new approaches to obesity treatment while also delivering powerful metabolic benefits, how MEAI treatment has the potential to modulate metabolism and counteract obesity, how MEAI is a potentially holistic neuro-metabolic therapy that could lead to more sustainable, long-term weight management, the timing and progress of its clinical trials, MEAI's potential as a safer, more functionally and cost effective alternative to current therapies, how MEAI could emerge as an innovative solution — potentially offering an oral, brain-focused solution that helps patients not just lose weight, but keep it off by rewiring unhealthy eating patterns and how Clearmind Medicine could potentially be a leader in the next era of weight loss therapeutics — one that treats both body and mind. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

