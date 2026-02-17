Moonage Media Spotlights Polyrizon (Nasdaq: PLRZ): Unveils NASARIX™, Drug-Free Allergy Blocker

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early in 2026, Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal protective solutions, completed the branding process for its lead intranasal allergy product, formerly known as PL-14, now officially named NASARIX™. This included trademark screening in the U.S. and European markets and represents a practical step toward potential commercialization for the pre-clinical-stage Israeli biotech.

Polyrizon is assessing whether NASARIX™ could emerge as a meaningful advancement in allergy treatment.

The Allergic Rhinitis Challenge

Allergic rhinitis- often called hay fever- remains a widespread and burdensome condition, affecting an estimated 10–30% of the global population. Symptoms, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, itching, and runny nose, disrupt sleep, work, and daily life, with rising prevalence linked to urbanization, pollution, and climate-driven pollen increases. In the U.S., it impacts over 60 million people each year, contributing to significant healthcare spending and lost productivity.

The global market for allergic rhinitis treatments is substantial and steadily expanding. Recent estimates value it at around USD 13.08 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 18.81 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Other analyses align closely, forecasting growth from USD 12.24 billion in 2024 to USD 16.97 billion by 2033, driven by demand for intranasal therapies and non-sedating alternatives.

Most options are reactive - they relieve symptoms after allergens trigger inflammation. Preventive strategies exist, but few directly block exposure at the nasal entry point in a convenient, drug-free way.

NASARIX™'s Differentiated Approach

NASARIX™ is a nasal spray based on Polyrizon's Capture and Contain™ (C&C) hydrogel technology. When applied, it forms a thin, bio-adhesive barrier that physically traps allergens (such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander) before they reach the sensitive epithelial nasal tissue. Key claimed advantages include:

Drug-free and non-pharmacological — no steroids, antihistamines, or systemic effects.

— no steroids, antihistamines, or systemic effects. Moisturizing and comfortable for extended use.

Preclinical lab data show better allergen-blocking than standard comparators (e.g., hydroxypropyl methylcellulose barriers).

If human trials, once initiated, confirm these benefits, it has the potential to appeal to users seeking natural, preventive protection- particularly during peak seasons or in high-exposure environments- without the side effects common in traditional meds.

As of February 2026, the NASARIX™ program continues to advance with encouraging momentum. While human clinical data on efficacy and safety are expected for later this year, Polyrizon has already initiated a key human factors and usability study on January 22, 2026. This important work, fully aligned with FDA guidance, has been shown to validate the product's clear instructions, intuitive labeling, and seamless user experience- steps that significantly strengthen the regulatory foundation and reduce future risks. With this progress in place, the company is expected to begin clinical trials in Q3 2026. Positioning NASARIX™ as a medical device further brightens the potential path ahead, offering a more streamlined and efficient approval route compared to traditional drug development, which brings the possibility of reaching patients, following FDA approval, much sooner.

In a large and steadily growing market hungry for fresh, user-friendly innovations, NASARIX™ represents promise as a proactive, comfortable addition to allergy care. With steady progress, a focused core technology, and upcoming milestones, the company is optimistic that NASARIX™ may potentially evolve into a welcome new option for allergy sufferers looking for better everyday protection.

Looking Ahead

In short, NASARIX™ has evidenced solid conceptual promise as a preventive, user-friendly addition to allergy care. Early 2026 milestones, like branding and usability work, keep the program advancing. The real test will come with human trial results, which are expected to commence later this year.

