myTomorrows Expands into Asia-Pacific to Improve Access to Clinical Trials and Expanded Access Programs Across the Region

Drawing on its extensive experience connecting physicians and patients to different treatment options, myTomorrows will address challenges in accessing treatments in development across the growing and diverse APAC market

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible treatment options, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and the opening of a new operations hub in India. In recent years, India has seen significant investments in healthcare and the clinical development ecosystem, making it a natural step into the APAC region for an organization that transforms equitable access to pre-approval treatments. The expansion will allow the company to harness its extensive experience in combining human-led solutions with the latest technologies to support BioPharma companies across patient recruitment, expanded access, and Real-World Data (RWD), helping them better service patients and physicians across the entire APAC market.

Through its self-service AI-powered platform, to date, myTomorrows has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries discover and access pre-approval treatment options. Its platform utilizes AI to conduct comprehensive searches of public clinical trial registries, enabling healthcare professionals to quickly and seamlessly identify and refer patients to relevant clinical trials or, where applicable, expanded access programs (EAPs). Meanwhile, patients and their families are supported throughout the treatment discovery and access journey by the myTomorrows network of Patient Navigators trained with a medical background.

In recent years, the APAC region has outpaced the US and Europe in terms of percentage year-on-year growth in the number of clinical trial sites. However, despite the growing size of the market, significant pre-approval access gaps still prevent many underserved population groups from participating in clinical trials. myTomorrows' expertise across patient recruitment, EAPs, and RWD is designed to help navigate these complexities for patients and physicians whilst supporting BioPharma with key local insights.

One challenge posed by operating in APAC is that the region contains highly diverse regulatory frameworks, with each country adopting different processes for approval pathways or expedited compassionate use of investigational drugs. Some countries, such as Australia and Japan, have long-standing highly regulated environments, while others are now starting to adopt emerging regulatory systems. In addition, variations among local health authorities, which require different investigational clinical data, can complicate cross-border access to pre-approval treatments. myTomorrows is well-placed to deploy its high level of expertise in order to overcome the distinct ethical and operational considerations across APAC countries.

From the myTomorrows new operations hub in India, the company will establish a team of Patient Navigators, who are trained in demystifying the complexities of navigating clinical trials and offer personalized support in the patient's native language. Local Patient Navigators will work with patients and families searching for investigational treatments. Future plans also include setting up a local site manager team who will support physicians as well as overseeing country-level regulatory affairs and supply chain management. The immediate goal is to build an operational foundation able to serve growing markets and assist patients in need of support.

"Our expansion into the APAC region is a significant milestone in furthering our mission of ensuring all patients are fully aware of the treatment options available to them, no matter where they are located in the world," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "Our technology is primed to play a leading role in supporting the region's clinical trial ecosystem, which is currently undergoing a period of considerable growth. I am excited to see our APAC team grow and thrive and look forward to witnessing our potentially life-changing impact for patients and their families."

Coinciding with its APAC launch, myTomorrows is partnering with a host of notable industry BioPharma companies to host the first Pre-Approval Access to Medicines in Asia-Pacific (APAC) Conference in Singapore on 18th-19th February 2025. The conference will gather leaders from the BioPharma industry, representatives from regulatory agencies, policymakers, patient advocates, and other stakeholders. Topics will explore opportunities and insights on the complexities of providing pre-approval access for medicines within the Asia-Pacific region. For more details about the conference and to register, click here.

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that enables a comprehensive search of clinical trials databases worldwide, efficiently connecting patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to support straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries.

