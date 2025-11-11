myTomorrows Raises $29 Million to Scale and Transform Access to Innovative Therapies for Patients Worldwide

Investment by Avego will extend reach, accelerate AI innovation, and deepen industry partnerships.

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a health technology company that connects patients with all possible pre-approval treatments, today announced the close of a $29 million financing with Avego. Avego's growth equity investment will fuel the global expansion of myTomorrows' integrated pharma solutions to make emerging treatments more equitable and accessible for patients globally.

With more than 300 million patients worldwide facing conditions without approved treatment options, and over 10,000 therapies currently in development or awaiting approval - myTomorrows is addressing one of healthcare's most urgent challenges: bridging the gap between scientific advancement and patient access to pre-approval treatments, which include clinical trials and expanded access programs (EAPs).

The new investment will accelerate myTomorrows' international growth and further develop its AI-driven global platform that connects physicians and their patients, trial sites and BioPharma partners to streamline access and insight. It will also strengthen collaborations with industry partners to shorten clinical development timelines and enhance real-world data capabilities, supporting evidence generation and regulatory insight.

"This investment marks a pivotal step in our journey to give every patient, no matter where they live, a fair shot at tomorrow's therapies," said Michel van Harten, CEO of myTomorrows. "Avego's extensive expertise in life sciences, particularly BioPharma, will be instrumental as we scale our platform and broaden our impact across the global health landscape."

"Avego is proud to support myTomorrows in its mission to transform how patients and physicians access therapies in development," said James Flexner, Managing Partner at Avego. "We believe myTomorrows is uniquely positioned to remove barriers for patients and providers while serving as an essential partner to BioPharma."

Ronald Brus, Founder and Board Member of myTomorrows, added: "When we founded myTomorrows in 2012, we envisioned a better way to connect patients with promising therapies - one that complements drug development and expands access to innovation. This investment marks the beginning of a next phase of accelerated growth and worldwide impact."

Today, myTomorrows offers the world's most comprehensive AI-powered platform for pre-approval treatments, having already helped more than 16,900 patients access therapies in more than 133 countries. Through its powerful technology, the company supports patients and physicians with expert navigation services, treatment matching, and streamlined access to clinical trials and expanded access programs.

For BioPharma partners, myTomorrows provides clinical trial recruitment, expanded access solutions, and real-world data collection. For trial sites, the platform offers a unified referral management system that enhances trial visibility and enables real-time status updates. By connecting all stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem and combining next generation technology with personalized support, myTomorrows continues to accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients in need.

As a default gateway for pre-approval therapies, myTomorrows is building the infrastructure for a new era of treatment access - one defined by AI-enabled transformation, adaptive regulation, and empowered patients that take an active role in their care. Embedded within healthcare systems worldwide, its platform provides clear, unbiased, and actionable pathways to emerging therapies, ensuring breakthroughs reach those who need it most, exactly when it matters.

About myTomorrows

myTomorrows is a global HealthTech company that connects patients, physicians, trial sites, and BioPharma partners to enable earlier and better access to pre-approval treatments. Through a centralized, multi-stakeholder platform, myTomorrows combines AI-driven insights with human expertise to deliver tailored solutions that help overcome some of today's greatest barriers to patient access. By simplifying and bringing transparency to the path of discovery and access to treatment, myTomorrows accelerates global patient access while supporting more efficient drug development.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has supported more than 16,900 patients and 2,800 physicians across 340+ sites in over 133 countries.

About Avego

Avego, founded in 2015 by former healthcare entrepreneurs, is a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm with offices in New York and Georgia. Through its three strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, and a long/short fund, Avego invests in private and public companies developing and commercializing innovative products and services for patients, practitioners, and other stakeholders across the healthcare continuum.

