myTomorrows Partners with The ALS Association to Support ALS Patients in Accessing Clinical Trials

Partnership with leading US-based ALS patient advocacy group furthers myTomorrows' mission of ensuring that patients confronting life-threatening diseases are aware of all possible treatment options

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows today announced a new partnership with the ALS Association, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization fighting ALS on every front.

myTomorrows is a global health technology company shaping the future landscape of clinical trial accessibility with a platform that serves patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma, connecting each stakeholder at key points in the recruitment funnel in a seamless, supportive experience.

Through the partnership, the ALS Association will tap into myTomorrows' vast database of ongoing clinical trials and leverage its patient navigation service to ensure that treating physicians and those living with ALS are equipped with up-to-date information about appropriate pre-approval treatment options and ultimately guided towards relevant clinical trials.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, for which there is currently no cure. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. ALS is usually fatal within five years of diagnosis. Because the disease has such severe day-to-day implications and escalates so rapidly, searching for clinical trials is an especially daunting task. The ALS Association serves more than 20,000 people living with ALS in the United States, and its partnership with myTomorrows aims to make it easier for patients and their families to find and participate in clinical trials.

While there are a number of ongoing clinical trials assessing potential treatments for ALS, pharmaceutical companies face challenges recruiting and enrolling patients, which has long been a major bottleneck slowing down the drug development cycle. myTomorrows' platform addresses this pain point by connecting pharmaceutical companies with physicians and patients, significantly streamlining the enlistment process. myTomorrows explores each patient's case individually, helping ALS patients and their loved ones identify and understand all of the available clinical trial options in a well-rounded manner, guided by expert patient navigators who demystify the complexities of clinical trials and support patients and their families throughout the process. This informed perspective and holistic overview makes the recruitment process more efficient for both patients and physicians.

"We look forward to witnessing the impact of our partnership with the ALS Association, one of the most effective and impactful patient advocacy groups in the United States," said Michel van Harten, CEO of myTomorrows. "ALS is a devastating neuromuscular disease with high unmet needs. Partnering with leading patient advocacy groups such as the ALS Association will help an even larger cohort of ALS patients and their treating physicians discover clinical trials, thereby reducing the barriers they may face in accessing their treatment options."

"Research participation is so impactful to finding treatments and cures as well as reducing the harms of ALS," said Pam Knott, Vice President, Data and Technology, The ALS Association. "We are very excited about this new partnership as an opportunity to allow more people with ALS to enroll into clinical trials faster while also reducing burden."

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a digital platform that helps patients and physicians discover and access treatments. The myTomorrows platform conducts a comprehensive search of databases worldwide to provide patients and physicians with possible pre-approval treatment options. myTomorrows also offers biopharmaceutical companies services such as clinical trial recruitment support, international expanded access programs management and real-world data collection and utilization. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 5,000 patients and 500 physicians in over 80 countries to date.

myTomorrows – Helping patients discover and access treatments.

myTomorrows Media Contact:

Ben Crome

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 336 4922

About The ALS Association:

The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

The ALS Association Media Contact:

Candyl Eyster

The ALS Association

[email protected]

(813) 418-0769

SOURCE myTomorrows