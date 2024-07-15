NanoPass Technologies Secures Awz Ventures' $4M Investment, Signaling Growth and Innovation in Intradermal Delivery Technology

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPass Technologies, a leading innovator in intradermal delivery solutions, has secured a $4 million investment from lead investor Awz Ventures as part of a $6 million funding round. This marks a significant milestone for NanoPass as it expands its commercial reach and reinforces its status as a pioneer in effective delivery solutions.

NanoPass has recently appointed Daniel Levitats as its new CEO to support its growth efforts. With over 25 years of experience in high-tech and medical device companies, Daniel's extensive background in executive leadership roles, strategic global commercial execution, and driving innovation - especially in the therapeutic and aesthetic fields - will further propel NanoPass towards its goal of redefining the standard of care in intradermal delivery.

NanoPass has revolutionized intradermal delivery with its groundbreaking MicronJet™ product platform. This next-generation technology enables superior product delivery, offering precision, consistency, and safety that surpasses any traditional injection methods. The MicronJet™ solution platform leverages (MEMS) Micro Electro Mechanical Systems technology, meticulously designed to optimize product delivery performance, setting a new standard in both challenging and commonly performed therapeutic and aesthetic procedures. The key features of the MicronJet™ platform include a proprietary pure silicon crystal-made hollow pyramid structure. The hollow pyramids are the only FDA cleared intradermal delivery system that is smaller than 1 mm in size, and have been proven to provide high delivery consistency, low leakage rate, and high success rate evaluated by bleb formation in over 70 clinical studies and dozens of peer-reviewed publications. MicronJet™ has become a preferred product delivery method worldwide due to it being near painless , making it a top choice for both clinicians and patients compared to traditional needles.

"We are thrilled to have Awz Ventures onboard as a strategic investor and are excited to continue our journey of innovation and growth in the intradermal delivery space," said NanoPass CEO Daniel Levitats. "Our MicronJet™ platform represents the future of medical procedures, offering precise, safe, and efficient delivery solutions that enhance patient experience and outcomes."

Awz Ventures' investment in NanoPass Technologies is a testament to the company's potential in various medical applications, from vaccines and drug delivery to skin testing and aesthetics. This investment, part of Awz's Active Capital strategy, provides NanoPass with multi-stage investment, active, hands-on comprehensive mentorship, unparalleled access to strategic partnerships, and preparation for subsequent funding rounds and M&A opportunities. It underscores NanoPass's profound impact in the healthcare industry and sets the stage for further growth and innovation, sparking excitement about the company's future potential.

"NanoPass's unique deep tech technology has revolutionized medical delivery, including vaccines, drug treatments, and aesthetics. We foresee NanoPass technology disrupting the market and becoming the primary method for administering vaccinations, skin rejuvenation treatments, and other drugs requiring precise skin delivery," said Awz Founder and Managing Partner Yaron Ashkenazi. "Awz envisions NanoPass' technology as a critical component in enhancing public health and resilience, and an essential solution for pandemics."

About NanoPass

NanoPass is a leading innovator in intradermal delivery technology, specializing in developing cutting-edge solutions for precise, safe, and efficient therapeutic and medical aesthetic treatments. With its MicronJet™ product platform, NanoPass is redefining the injection therapy standard of care, supporting superior clinical results and virtually pain-free procedures.

About Awz Ventures

Awz is a global, multi-stage, investment firm focused on multi-use, commercial applications of innovative AI-based, deep-tech, fintech, cybersecurity, medtech, and intelligence technologies—with offices in Canada, Israel and the US. Awz manages over US $500M across five funds with more than 35 extraordinary portfolio companies to date and has consistently proven its ability to deliver exceptional returns to its LPs. Led by Founder & Managing Partner, Mr. Yaron Ashkenazi, Founder & Board Chair, Mr. Ed Sonshine, and Advisory Committee President, the Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, the 22nd Prime Minister of Canada, Awz management and advisors include successful venture capital professionals, industry experts and former directors & senior executives from Israeli and global security & intelligence agencies (CIA, FBI, MI5, CSIS, CAF, Mossad, ISA, Unit 8200).

