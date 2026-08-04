NEO Semiconductor Launches NEO.AI Memory Platform to Solve AI's Two Biggest Memory Bottlenecks

X-SRAM Delivers Up to 5× Higher On-Chip Memory Density, while 3D X-DRAM Enables Up to 10× Higher HBM Capacity – Breaking the AI Memory Wall by Overcoming SRAM and DRAM Scaling Limits

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading innovator in advanced AI and memory technologies, today announced the launch of NEO.AI, its next-generation AI memory platform designed to solve the two most significant memory bottlenecks limiting future artificial intelligence systems: on-chip memory (AI cache) and HBM capacity. As part of the platform launch, the company is officially unveiling X-SRAM, its breakthrough AI on-chip memory technology, alongside the latest progress on 3D X-DRAM, its revolutionary high-capacity HBM technology.

NEO Semiconductor introduces its new X-SRAM cell for next-generation GPUs and AI processors, delivering up to 5× higher on-chip memory density with full compatibility with foundries' standard nanosheet logic processes

As AI models continue to grow in size and complexity, memory is becoming the primary bottleneck for AI performance. Conventional SRAM scaling has slowed significantly as technology nodes advance, while today's HBM remains constrained by the scaling limitations of conventional 2D DRAM. Together, these limitations form the AI Memory Wall.

"Memory innovation is becoming critical for the future of artificial intelligence," said Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor. "With NEO.AI, we are introducing breakthrough technologies that address AI's two biggest memory bottlenecks. X-SRAM dramatically expands on-chip memory density, while 3D X-DRAM dramatically increases HBM capacity. Together, they provide a scalable memory foundation for the next generation of AI systems and represent an important step toward breaking the AI Memory Wall."

Stan Shih, Founder and former Chairman and CEO of Acer, former TSMC Board Director for over 20 years, and Advisory Board Member of NEO Semiconductor, added: "AI is rapidly transforming industries around the world, and memory will be one of the most critical technologies enabling the next stage of AI. I am pleased to see NEO Semiconductor continue to introduce innovations such as X-SRAM and NEO.AI, which provide a promising new direction for overcoming AI memory bottlenecks. I look forward to seeing these innovations create new opportunities for the global semiconductor industry and AI ecosystem."

NEO.AI: The First Memory Platform to Solve AI's Two Largest Memory Bottlenecks

The NEO.AI memory platform combines X-SRAM and 3D X-DRAM into a unified AI memory architecture that dramatically increases on-chip memory, HBM capacity, processor utilization, and future scalability.

X-SRAM: Up to 5× Higher On-Chip Memory Density

X-SRAM delivers up to 5× higher memory density than conventional SRAM while maintaining SRAM-class performance and compatibility with advanced nanosheet CMOS processes. It also provides a practical path toward future monolithic 3D X-SRAM implementations.

3D X-DRAM: Up to 10× Higher HBM Capacity

3D X-DRAM leverages proven 3D NAND manufacturing processes to deliver up to 10× higher memory capacity than conventional DRAM. Successful proof-of-concept validation demonstrates its potential as a scalable and manufacturable solution for next-generation HBM.

NEO Semiconductor Founder & CEO Andy Hsu will deliver a keynote presentation on August 5 at 11:00 a.m. PDT at FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage, where he will introduce the NEO.AI platform and present X-SRAM and 3D X-DRAM, two breakthrough memory technologies designed to overcome AI's two biggest memory bottlenecks. FMS 2026 takes place August 4–6, 2026, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. NEO Semiconductor will be exhibiting at Booth #507 throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with the NEO Semiconductor team during FMS 2026, please contact [email protected].

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company pioneering next-generation AI memory technologies to break the AI Memory Wall. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Jose, California, the company is developing breakthrough memory architectures that dramatically increase on-chip memory and HBM capacity for next-generation AI computing. NEO's technology portfolio includes NEO.AI, X-SRAM, 3D X-DRAM, X-HBM, X-NAND, and 3D X-AI. Following successful proof-of-concept validation, the company is advancing its technologies toward commercialization to help shape the future of AI.

For more information, please visit www.neosemic.com.

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SOURCE NEO Semiconductor