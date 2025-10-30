NeuroKaire Enters into R&D Collaboration with Compass Pathways to Pioneer Precision Treatments for Depression

Collaboration will leverage AI-powered neural analysis and Compass' expertise in psychedelic drug development to advance new therapies for mental health

KEARNY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroKaire, a pioneer in precision psychiatry and neurology, has launched an R&D collaboration with Compass Pathways, a leading biotechnology company dedicated to transforming mental health care.

This collaboration aims to deepen the mechanistic understanding of psychedelic compounds by testing the structure of, and connectivity between neurons (brain cells) using patient-derived neurons with known clinical phenotypes. The study will make use of stem cell derived-neurons from individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

The planned study leverages NeuroKaire's proprietary platform, which applies cutting edge biology and AI-powered image analysis to see how various compounds affect aspects of communication between the neurons using a proprietary neuroplasticity marker. This provides a unique window into the cellular mechanisms of these potential treatments, and to the differences between them.

This collaboration brings NeuroKaire together with a true global innovator. Compass Pathways is at the forefront of mental health innovation, committed to rigorous science and accelerating patient access to new evidence-based treatments.

Dr. Daphna Laifenfeld, Co-founder and CSO of NeuroKaire, described Compass as a "true innovator" and expressed excitement about unlocking new insights that could support the development of more effective, personalized treatments.

Similarly, Dr. Michael Gold, Chief R&D Officer at Compass Pathways, noted that "it is imperative to advance our understanding of how this class of compounds work to better serve patients. NeuroKaire's innovative approach has the potential to bring much needed precision and clarity to psychedelic drug development."

This joint effort supports a major shift in psychiatry, integrating human biology and machine learning to close the gap between preclinical research and real-world patient outcomes. By exploring how these compounds work at a cellular level, this study has the potential to guide additional research with the goal of developing novel therapeutics.

About NeuroKaire

NeuroKaire develops personalized medicine solutions to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. By using a patient's biological data, including blood samples and genetic background, NeuroKaire's platform aims to identify the optimal drug therapy for individuals. This approach helps eliminate the trial-and-error process, leading to faster treatment and fewer side effects. The company also partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to integrate precision medicine into their drug development pipelines. For more information, visit www.neurokaire.com.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. The company is motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. They are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment.

