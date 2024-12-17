NeuroKaire Secures $10 Million to Advance Precision Medicine for Mental Health

Pioneering Approach Brings Insights from Neuronal Response to Identifying Personalized Drug Efficacy for Depression

KEARNY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroKaire, a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in precision medicine in psychiatry and neurology, has successfully secured $10 million in funding to advance development of its clinical test which helps identify drug efficacy for depression patients. The funding will help the company scale operations and further expand pharmaceutical partnerships. GreyBird Ventures led the round and the company's other investors include Meron Capital and Jumpspeed Ventures, among others.

Based on a simple blood draw, NeuroKaire can provide a new view into brain function, including drug response insights that are based on the combined neurobiology and clinical context of individual patients. This innovative test can help clinicians identify the optimal antidepressant based on the unique response of the patient's brain cells. The test includes the first-ever readout of antidepressant effects from each patient's derived neurons, clinical data, as well as a pharmacogenetic screening covering 132 drugs.

"NeuroKaire has the potential to improve outcomes for depression patients," noted Maurizio Fava, MD, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Brigham and Womens Hospital Harvard Medical School, Psychiatrist in Chief Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, and an internationally recognized clinician, researcher, and teacher in psychiatry. "The company's neuronal readout may represent the next generation of screening to help clinicians efficiently identify potential drug efficacy for their patients."

"This funding will help us scale operations, expand our team, and deepen research and development efforts," said founder and CEO Talia Cohen Solal. "Our test represents a major leap forward in the available tools that enable doctors to practice precision medicine in mental health. The investment will also support NeuroKaire in expanding its network of pharmaceutical partnerships currently focused on multiple psychiatric and neurological diseases. These collaborations are driving continued innovation in drug discovery and development and help ensure that new medications reach the right patients as quickly as possible."

"We are proud to support NeuroKaire in their mission to advance precision medicine in psychiatry and neurology through groundbreaking technologies," added Scott Gazelle, Managing Partner of GreyBird Ventures. "NeuroKaire has the potential to transform treatment paradigms in depression. We are excited to help bring the company's innovative test to the clinic for treatment optimization and to see it used to improve the efficiency of new drug development."

For more information about NeuroKaire visit www.neurokaire.com

About NeuroKaire:

NeuroKaire is developing personalized medicine solutions to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. The company's proprietary and innovative technology helps physicians find the best treatment for their patients. NeuroKaire uses its unique neuronal readout technology to rapidly test approved antidepressants and drug combinations against an individual patient's unique neurological biomarkers. Combined with patients' genetic and medical history, NeuroKaire can improve selection of the optimal drug therapy for each patient. This opens the door to faster treatment, fewer side effects, and lower dosing, and the elimination of arduous trial-and-error treatment protocols and needless loss of life. NeuroKaire also enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring precision medicine into drug development throughout the developmental pipeline across psychiatry and neurology. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or on X @NeuroKaire.

