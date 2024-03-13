NoTraffic Expands its Operations and Launches in the State of Florida

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) approval is yet another indication of NoTraffic's commitment to the highest safety and quality standards

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading AI Mobility Platform, today announced that it has received approval from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to operate in the state, accompanied by substantial successful implementations of NoTraffic's systems in various locations including Collier County, Pasco County, Orlando, and more. This significant milestone underscores NoTraffic's unwavering commitment to the highest safety and future-ready standards. It also marks a transformative step forward in making roads safer, more efficient, and ready for connected vehicles, signaling a major advancement in the rollout of their state-of-the-art traffic management technologies across Florida.

The FDOT certification is renowned for its rigorous approval process, and NoTraffic successfully navigating this stringent assessment reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the industry. With FDOT's approval, NoTraffic is now poised to deploy its state-of-the-art traffic management solutions across agencies in Florida, enhancing traffic efficiency and safety, and preparing the roads for connected vehicles. This approval will enable further opportunities within the state but also showcases that NoTraffic is a viable choice for other states seeking innovative mobility solutions.

NoTraffic utilizes edge computing technology, pioneering unparalleled software-defined infrastructure that facilitates real-time decision making at both local and cloud levels. The technology also provides a SaaS platform that offers a first-ever mobility store, which provides one-stop-shop access to multiple applications for enhanced safety, data analysis, efficiency, detection and more. On one single, unified platform, NoTraffic allows Departments of Transportation and other stakeholders to effortlessly introduce and manage mobility services customized to meet today's traffic needs and tackle tomorrow's challenges.

"Receiving approval from the Florida Department of Transportation is a significant achievement for NoTraffic, as it marks a milestone in our journey towards revolutionizing traffic management," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "This endorsement not only opens doors for us in Florida but also positions NoTraffic as a trusted partner for traffic agencies and states across the nation. This reflects our hard earned commitment to creating a safer, more efficient future for North American roadways."

NoTraffic's innovative platform combines hardware components, AI-powered software modules, a cloud-based mobility operating system (MOS), and 24/7 proactive support. By leveraging a network of smart sensors deployed at signalized intersections, conflict points, or complex roadways, the platform gives traffic authorities and infrastructure operators the ability to fully control and prioritize traffic flow for all kinds of transportation — cars, bicycles, buses, pedestrians and more

Having achieved FDOT approval, NoTraffic is ready to take on the challenges of traffic management across North America. The platform is deployed in numerous locations across North America, and is operating currently in more than 24 states, including in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, parts of Canada and more, serving millions of drivers per day. They were recognized and awarded as a TIME100 Most Influential Company.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to retrofit signalized intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

