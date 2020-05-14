Nova Reports First Quarter 2020 Results, Exceeds Guidance

REHOVOT, Israel, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $61.0 million , exceeding guidance of $50 million to $60 million .

GAAP net income of $11.7 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.18 to $0.34 per share.

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of to per share. Non-GAAP net income of $13.5 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.26 to $0.42 per share.

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of to per share. Balanced product revenue mix across Logic/Foundry and Memory.

Nova's optical metrology solutions selected by leading global logic manufacturer for its global logic fabrication sites. Initial revenues were recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP Results ($K)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Revenues $61,022 $64,625 $56,657 Net Income $11,682 $12,385 $7,756 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.41 $0.43 $0.27 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Net Income $13,481 $14,561 $10,449 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.47 $0.51 $0.37

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are

part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities

transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.



Management Comments

"Nova performed well this quarter with revenue and profitability exceeding the guidance. These financial results demonstrate our solid execution capabilities as well as our resilient and agile operational model, which allows us to adapt quickly to uncertainties in the market," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Amid the global spread of the pandemic, our focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of our employees and partners. Although the market is still vulnerable, we have already taken the required measures to protect our production lines and supply chain to ensure business continuity throughout the year."

2020 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$58 million to $66 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.29 to $0.43 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.37 to $0.51 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2020 First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $61.0 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 8% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 56%, compared to a gross margin of 54% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared to gross margin of 56% in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $21.5 million, compared with $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and compared with $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $12.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $7.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the company reported net income of $13.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $14.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $10.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

About Nova:

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to worldwide financial and economic instabilities, including the implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks and system disruptions, and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release

(Tables to Follow)



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of

ASSETS

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

35,531

31,748

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

162,155

154,533

Trade accounts receivable

55,043

51,603

Inventories

49,779

48,362

Other current assets

13,429

17,122













Total current assets

315,937

303,368













Non-current assets









Interest-bearing bank deposits

2,726

2,813

Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

4,755

4,554

Severance pay funds

1,158

1,210

Right of-use assets

27,545

28,256

Property and equipment, net

31,460

30,566

Intangible assets, net

6,936

7,562

Goodwill

20,114

20,114













Total non-current assets

96,694

97,075













Total assets

412,631

400,443













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable

18,451

20,706

Deferred revenues

2,602

2,256

Operating lease current liabilities

2,020

2,236

Other current liabilities

23,220

21,751













Total current liabilities

46,293

46,949













Non-current liabilities









Accrued severance pay

2,054

2,120

Operating lease long-term liabilities

30,370

31,077

Other long-term liability

6,025

5,758













Total non-current liabilities

38,449

38,955













Shareholders' equity

327,889

314,539













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

412,631

400,443





NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31,









2020

2019















Revenues:













Products







45,725

44,061 Services







15,297

12,596 Total revenues







61,022

56,657















Cost of revenues:













Products







18,040

17,577 Services







8,640

7,496 Total cost of revenues







26,680

25,073















Gross profit







34,342

31,584















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net







11,683

12,584 Sales and marketing







6,563

7,146 General and administrative







2,589

2,522 Amortization of acquired intangible assets







626

656 Total operating expenses







21,461

22,908















Operating income







12,881

8,676















Financing income, net







1,028

510















Income before taxes on income







13,909

9,186















Income tax expenses







2,227

1,430















Net income for the period







11,682

7,756















Earnings per share:













Basic







0.42

0.28 Diluted







0.41

0.27















Shares used for calculation of earnings per

share:





























Basic







27,902

27,932 Diluted







28,760

28,580

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)







Three months ended





March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income for the period

11,682

7,756













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,744

2,700

Stock-based compensation

1,318

1,212

Change in deferred tax assets, net

654

(197)

Change in accrued severance pay, net

(14)

33

Change in trade accounts receivable

(3,440)

6,610

Change in inventories

(1,448)

(4,532)

Change in other current and long-term assets

3,693

602

Change in trade accounts payable

(2,255)

3,304

Change in other current and long-term liabilities

211

(1,122)

Change in short term deferred revenues

346

1,134













Net cash provided by operating activities

13,491

17,500













Cash flow from investment activities:









Increase in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

(7,535)

(2,372)

Purchase of property and equipment

(2,270)

(1,977)













Net cash used in investment activities

(9,805)

(4,349)













Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchases of treasury shares

(14)

-

Shares issued upon exercise of options

111

106













Net cash provided by financing activities

97

106













Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,783

13,257

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

31,748

24,877

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

35,531

38,134















NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 GAAP gross profit 34,342

34,633

31,584 Stock-based compensation expenses * 256

269

234 Facilities transition costs -

-

212 Non-GAAP gross profit 34,598

34,902

32,030 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56%

54%

56% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57%

54%

57%











GAAP operating income 12,881

14,483

8,676 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,318

1,430

1,212 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

656

656 Facilities transition costs -

-

614 Non-GAAP operating income 14,825

16,569

11,158 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 21%

22%

15% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 24%

26%

20%











GAAP net income 11,682

12,385

7,756 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,318

1,430

1,212 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

656

656 Facilities transition costs -

-

614 Revaluation of long-term liabilities (66)

269

484 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (79)

(179)

(273) Non-GAAP net income 13,481

14,561

10,449











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.42

0.44

0.28 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.48

0.52

0.37











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.41

0.43

0.27 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.47

0.51

0.37











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 27,902

27,965

27,932 Diluted 28,760

28,689

28,580













* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues

products - 206; Cost of revenues services - 50; Research and development expenses, net – 335; Sales and marketing

expenses – 346; General and administrative expenses – 381.



