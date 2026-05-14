Nova Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter, the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $235.3 million, a 6% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.

Record GAAP net income of $69.3 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, a 5% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.

Record non-GAAP net income of $80.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, a 9% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.

Record revenues from memory devices, fueled by robust demand for advanced DRAM

Record sales of Nova Metrion platform, driven by increased adoption in memory and logic advanced nodes manufacturing. .

Record sales of Nova AncoScene front-end chemical metrology solution, attributable to market share gains and new customer wins.

GAAP Results (K)



Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Revenues $235,308 $222,624 $213,356 Net Income $69,259 $64,888 $64,823 Earnings per Diluted Share $2.04 $1.94 $2.03

Non-GAAP Results (K)



Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Net Income $80,265 $72,239 $69,958 Earnings per Diluted Share $2.33 $2.14 $2.18

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"This was a record quarter for Nova across every dimension," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "We achieved record revenue and profitability, with service revenue and multiple product lines, spanning optical, materials, and chemical metrology, each reaching all-time high. These results reflect the strength of our portfolio and our continued focus on execution. We are solidifying our investments in technology and infrastructure, in anticipation of continued industry growth. With strong customer engagement, we are well positioned to capitalize on the market momentum ahead."

2026 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$245 million to $255 million in revenue

$2.10 to $2.24 in diluted GAAP EPS

$2.34 to $2.48 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2026 First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $235.3 million, an increase of 6% compared with the fourth of 2025 and an increase of 10% compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 57.7%, compared with 57.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 57.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $64.9 million, compared with $67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $59.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $69.3 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $64.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $64.8 million, or 2.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 80.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $ 72.2 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $70.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, May 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's first quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconference numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-213-284

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 14, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until August 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 1869305

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax reserve release, net and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to information technology security threats, sophisticated computer crime, and data privacy; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies and taxation; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies; challenges related to implementing our new ERP system; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including Israel's conflicts with certain parties in the region; risks related to our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; currency fluctuations and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; and risks related to additional costs and expenses if there is a change in our status as a foreign private issuer. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)

As of

March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2026 2025 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 421,816 214,462 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 333,296 512,250 Marketable securities 343,432 321,798 Trade accounts receivable, net 176,917 151,929 Inventories 178,850 183,671 Other current assets 35,605 26,692 Total current assets 1,489,916 1,410,802 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 567,850 584,731 Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits 11,020 12,508 Deferred tax assets 38,887 38,819 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,764 57,731 Property plant and equipment, net 101,788 102,625 Intangible assets, net 42,559 45,819 Goodwill 89,283 90,807 Other long-term assets 17,624 16,704 Total non-current assets 925,775 949,744 Total assets 2,415,691 2,360,546 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 732,630 - Trade accounts payable 54,102 46,982 Deferred revenues 49,092 67,163 Operating lease current liabilities 9,508 8,204 Other current liabilities 98,529 102,186 Total current liabilities 943,861 224,535 Non-current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net - 731,680 Operating lease long-term liabilities 58,033 59,271 Long-term deferred tax liability 9,330 10,221 Other long-term liabilities 16,881 16,591 Total non-current liabilities 84,244 817,763 Shareholders' equity 1,387,586 1,318,248 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,415,691 2,360,546

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three months ended March

31,

2026 2025 Revenues:



Products 186,263 173,942 Services 49,045 39,414 Total revenues 235,308 213,356 Total cost of revenues 99,620 91,053 Gross profit 135,688 122,303 Operating expenses:



Research and development, net 37,083 33,234 Sales and marketing 20,264 19,788 General and administrative 7,505 6,049 Total operating expenses 64,852 59,071 Operating income 70,836 63,232 Financing income, net 13,048 12,937 Income before taxes on income 83,884 76,169 Income tax expenses 14,625 11,346 Net income for the period 69,259 64,823





Earnings per share:



Basic 2.18 2.22 Diluted 2.04 2.03





Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):



Basic 31,790 29,262 Diluted 34,439 32,062

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)

Three months ended December

31,

2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 69,259 64,823 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation of property and equipment 3,496 3,086 Amortization of intangible assets 2,315 1,816 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,257) (1,543) Amortization of debt issuance costs 950 290 Share-based compensation 7,305 6,376 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 55 (3,877) Changes in assets and liabilities:



Trade accounts receivable, net (25,613) 15,475 Inventories 4,086 (9,099) Other current and long-term assets (9,493) (13,088) Deferred tax, net (621) (2,636) Operating lease right-of-use assets 956 478 Trade accounts payable 7,308 (43) Deferred revenues (19,673) (7,439) Operating lease liabilities 77 (862) Other current and long-term liabilities 918 14,815 Accrued severance pay, net 9 (23) Net cash provided by operating activities 40,077 68,549 Cash flows from investment activities:



Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash - (51,697) Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits 180,215 (2,286) Investment in marketable securities (130,323) (82,270) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 121,881 79,068 Purchase of property and equipment (4,049) (8,857) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 167,724 (66,042) Cash flows from financing activities:



Purchases of treasury shares - (20,002) Net cash used in financing activities - (20,002) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (765) 771 Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 207,036 (16,724) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period 214,780 157,779 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 421,816 141,055

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 GAAP gross profit 135,688 128,233 122,303 Stock-based compensation* 2,072 1,990 1,847 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,119 2,342 1,670 Acquisition related inventory step-up - - 1,348 Non-GAAP gross profit 139,879 132,565 127,168 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 % 58 % 57 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59 % 60 % 60 %







GAAP operating income 70,836 60,733 63,232 Stock-based compensation* 7,305 6,977 6,376 Acquisition related inventory step-up - - 1,348 Acquisition related expenses - - 859 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,315 2,544 1,816 Discrete tax reserve release, net - 203 - Non-GAAP operating income 80,456 70,457 73,631 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 30 % 27 % 30 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 34 % 32 % 35 %







GAAP net income 69,259 64,688 64,823 Stock-based compensation* 7,305 6,977 6,376 Acquisition related inventory step-up - - 1,348 Acquisition related expenses - - 859 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,315 2,544 1,816 Amortization of debt issuance costs 950 980 290 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans 2,540 1,642 (4,796) Discrete tax reserve release, net - (4,229) - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,104) (363) (758) Non-GAAP net income 80,265 72,239 69,958







GAAP basic earnings per share 2.18 2.09 2.22 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 2.52 2.33 2.39







GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.04 1.94 2.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.33 2.14 2.18







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 31,790 31,025 29,262 Diluted 34,439 33,830 32,062 * Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2026, included in - Cost of revenues - 2,072;

Research and development, net - 3,033; Sales and marketing - 1,551; General and administrative - 649.

NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2026

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 2.10 2.24 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.20 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06 0.06 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.03 0.03 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05) (0.05) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.34 2.48

Company Contact:

Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail - [email protected]

Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail - [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nova