Nova to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14

Conference call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Rehovot, Israel, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a leading innovator and a key provider of advanced metrology and process control solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Q1 2026 Conference Call Details:

Gaby Waisman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results on May 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-833-816-1427

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9213284

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0519

WEBCAST LINK: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f8TBryKf

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast from a link on Nova's Investor Relations website - https://www.novami.com/investors/events/. A replay of the conference call will be available from May 14, 2026, to May 21, 2026. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 9828678

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical solutions for advanced metrology and process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link – https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to information technology security threats, sophisticated computer crime, and data privacy; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies and taxation; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies; challenges related to implementing our new ERP system; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including Israel's conflicts with certain parties in the region; risks related to our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; currency fluctuations and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; and risks related to additional costs and expenses if there is a change in our status as a foreign private issuer. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail - [email protected]

Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC

E-mail - [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/5604217/Nova_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nova