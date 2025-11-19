NYSE Content advisory: 11 Wall Street Welcomes 27 Countries for International Day

The global gathering welcomed more than 230 guests from 27 countries at 11 Wall Street. Top-tier investors, c-suite leaders, and the NYSE's listed community were all in attendance.

NBA legend Yao Ming joined too, speaking on stage about the power of resilience and why respect is key when stepping into new cultures. As Chairman of the YAO Foundation, Ming spoke to the organization's mission to elevate sports education and drive social impact.

In the boardroom to greet everyone was NYSE President Lynn Martin, NYSE Vice Chairman Michael Harris, and NYSE Head of International Capital Markets Cassandra Seier. They introduced a day full of programming that spanned fintech, mobility, and scaling beyond borders.

Featured speakers included Endeavor Catalyst Managing Partner Allen Taylor, Golden Gate Ventures Partner Michael Lints, CNBC 'Mad Money' Host Jim Cramer, JPMorgan Managing Director Anu Aiyengar, The House of Suntory President Masaki Morimoto, and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Norges Bank Investment Management Frederik Thomasen.

While panel discussions were underway, executives sat down for interviews on the trading floor. Among those who shared their growth stories and strategic plans were leaders from Epic Group, IFS, and Smobler.

Epic Group, for one, is a leading global apparel manufacturer whose business started as a textile trading house. With more than 10,000 employees, its chief financial officer Justin Wong told NYSE Senior Content Creator Kristen Scholer that he believes the exchange can help the company accelerate its expansion. Epic Group is looking to broaden its manufacturing footprint so that its global network can source from the best markets. Listing on the NYSE to raise capital is a means to that end.

London-based IFS, meanwhile, provides AI-driven solutions that streamline processes in industries such as aerospace, defense, and manufacturing. Its chief executive Mark Moffat joined NYSE Content Creator Ashley Mastronardi to discuss the company's strong earnings and outlook. IFS had delivered double-digit growth for 31 consecutive quarters, and Q3 was no exception—the company reported a 22% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue.

Smobler also spoke to Mastronardi about the future of the "phygital" world—a concept that blends physical and digital experiences. Founded during the pandemic by CEO Dr. Loretta Chen, Smobler was born out of a desire to support creative professionals who were losing work. Today, the company operates three core pillars: developing games for NYSE-listed Roblox, building a nutrition-focused AI division, and creating a digital bunker where ships can pay to refuel on-chain.

These interviews are just a few of the dozen plus leaders who shared their stories with the NYSE while on site. To round out the event, executives from Bunq, DEEPX, and Cataltheia Group, among others, joined Seier to mark the end of the trading day. The group rang the closing bell as the S&P 500 booked a 0.6% gain on the session.

Work and play ran together at this year's event. An opening reception with Suntory Global Spirits and Chef Roze Traore preceded the boardroom gathering. Marketplace participants showcased a diverse range of products throughout too, including across sectors like AI, defense technology, consumer goods and more. To finish, Madonna's personal DJ dropped beats on the trading floor amid a mix of cocktails and cuisine.

This year the NYSE has proven that international listings happen here. In fact, well-known companies Grupo Aeromexico, Via, Klarna, Amrize, Aspen Insurance, Titan America, and Accelerant have all joined the exchange in 2025 to celebrate the public debut of their shares.

