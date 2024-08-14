OncoHost Announces Three Abstracts Selected for Presentation at WCLC 2024

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, NC, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced that three of its research abstracts have been selected for presentation at the upcoming World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2024). The abstracts highlight OncoHost's significant work in developing predictive models for immunotherapy-related toxicities and clinical outcomes.

The research to be presented includes one oral presentation and two poster presentations, each showcasing the potential of plasma proteomics in advancing personalized treatment strategies for lung cancer patients.

Oral Presentation

Title: Plasma Proteomics-Based Models for Predicting Immunotherapy- and Chemotherapy-Related Toxicity in NSCLC Patients

Presenter: Prof. Jarushka Naidoo

This study addresses a critical need in the management of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who are treated with PD-1/PD-L1-based immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Prof. Naidoo will present innovative plasma proteomics-based models designed to predict the likelihood of severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs) and chemotherapy-related adverse events (chemo-AEs) before treatment begins. These models offer a promising approach to improving patient care by identifying those at higher risk of experiencing significant toxicities, thereby allowing for more informed treatment decisions.

"The field of immunotherapy for lung cancer has a well-developed focus on identifying biomarkers of response and resistance to treatment. However, biomarkers of toxicity from immunotherapy and chemotherapy are also of clinical relevance, with the potential to refine treatment selection and monitoring," said Jarushka Naidoo, MD, consultant medical oncologist at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, professor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and corresponding author of the study. "These data explore the use of proteomics for this purpose and are an important area for continued study."

Poster Presentations

Title: A Plasma Proteomics-Based Model for Clinical Benefit Prediction in Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Receiving Immunotherapy

Presenter: Prof. David R. Gandara

This research focuses on small cell lung cancer (SCLC), a particularly aggressive form of lung cancer with limited treatment options. Prof. Gandara will present a novel computational model that utilizes pretreatment plasma proteomic profiles to predict clinical outcomes for SCLC patients receiving immunotherapy (ICIs) combined with chemotherapy. The study highlights the potential of this model to refine treatment strategies by identifying patients most likely to benefit from ICIs, paving the way for more personalized and effective therapies.

"Although checkpoint immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy has extended survival in patients with extensive stage SCLC, many patients do not benefit, and most patients develop recurrence. Identifying those patients most likely to have meaningful benefit is a critical unmet need," said David R. Gandara, MD, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, and corresponding author of the study. "This study describes the development of a blood-based proteomic test to distinguish these patients at the time of diagnosis, prior to therapy. Given the rapid progression and aggressive nature of this malignancy, this assay has the potential to truly personalize initial treatment plans."

Title: Deciphering Immunotherapy Resistance Mechanisms in Metastatic NSCLC: Insights from Plasma Proteomics Analysis

Presenter: Dr. Itamar Sela, VP R&D, OncoHost

This study delves into the mechanisms of immunotherapy resistance in metastatic NSCLC. Dr. Sela will present findings from the PROphetNSCLC™ test, a plasma proteomics and machine learning-based tool designed to assist in first-line treatment management. The research identifies six distinct groups of resistance-associated proteins (RAPs) linked to the immune system, tumor, and other tissues, offering valuable insights into the biological processes underlying resistance to immunotherapy.

"Our research showcases the groundbreaking potential of plasma proteomics in oncology," said Yehuda Brody, PhD, Senior Computational Biologist Researcher at OncoHost. "By leveraging non-invasive liquid biopsy samples, we've identified specific resistance mechanisms and biomarkers within the plasma proteome. This approach provides a multisystem overview, bringing us closer to truly personalized treatment strategies for lung cancer patients. Our study marks a significant advancement in decoding the complex, multifaceted nature of immunotherapy resistance, ultimately aiming to improve personalized patient treatment decisions."

OncoHost's participation in WCLC 2024 underscores its commitment to advancing the field of oncology through innovative research and technology. The company looks forward to sharing these important findings with the global oncology community.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC™ test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

