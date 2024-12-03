OncoHost Earns CAP Accreditation for Cary Laboratory, Highlighting Commitment to Excellence in Proteomic-Based Diagnostics

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, announced today that its CLIA-certified, state-of-the-art high-throughput proteomics laboratory in Cary, North Carolina, has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), an internationally recognized leader in laboratory quality assurance and the largest organization of board-certified pathologists.

This accreditation underscores OncoHost's commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety in laboratory practices. Its Cary facility is among a select group of specialized proteomics labs focused on human host response analysis and one of the only industrial-level operations dedicated to this purpose.

"We are honored to achieve CAP accreditation, a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest quality diagnostics," said Amir Gelman, PhD, Director of Laboratory Operations & Assay Development at OncoHost. "This recognition reflects our dedication to precision and stringent compliance, ensuring healthcare providers and patients can trust the results guiding critical decisions in their cancer care."

Central to OncoHost's approach is its proprietary PROphet® platform, a plasma-based proteomic pattern recognition tool that combines systems biology, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence to support clinical decision-making. Requiring only a single pre-treatment blood sample, PROphet® analyzes patterns across approximately 7,000 proteins to generate a PROphet® score—a clinically validated metric that reflects a patient's likelihood of clinical benefit. This insight allows for effective and personalized treatment decisions, supporting patient-specific plans based on the unique biology of each individual. By predicting the likelihood of benefit from therapies such as immunotherapy alone or in combination with chemotherapy, PROphet® enables physicians to make informed choices, reduce unnecessary treatments, and optimize patient survival.

"This CAP accreditation is a pivotal milestone for OncoHost as we advance our mission to bring the highest standards of quality and innovation to precision oncology," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team, whose expertise and commitment to excellence made this achievement possible. Our next-generation lab and PROphet® platform provide physicians with critical insights that drive more effective, personalized treatment decisions. We are dedicated to empowering healthcare providers with reliable, data-driven tools that improve their patient outcomes and set a new benchmark in cancer care."

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, through rigorous peer inspection and evaluation, is designed to enhance patient safety by advancing the quality of pathology and laboratory services. OncoHost's Cary lab demonstrated full compliance with CAP's standards across areas such as quality control, safety, personnel qualifications, equipment maintenance, and operational management.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC™ test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

