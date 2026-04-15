OncoHost to Present New Research on Proteomic Aging Biomarkers Outcomes at AACR 2026

New data demonstrates the role of biological aging in predicting immunotherapy outcomes across tumor types

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming precision oncology through proteomics-based biomarker development, today announced its acceptance to present a scientific poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

The abstract, titled "Proteomic aging biomarkers predict survival in immunotherapy-treated tumors," explores the application of plasma proteomics to quantify biological aging and its clinical implications across multiple cancer types. By leveraging organismal and organ-specific proteomic aging models, the study evaluates how aging-related biological processes correlate with tumor characteristics, patient characteristics, and treatment outcomes.

"This research expands our understanding of how systemic and organ-specific aging processes influence cancer biology and response to immunotherapy," said Michal Harel, Ph.D., VP Translational Medicine at OncoHost and lead author of the study. "By capturing both systemic biological aging and organ-specific aging across multiple tissues, we are uncovering clinically relevant signals that go beyond traditional biomarkers and may help refine patient stratification."

The study analyzed deep plasma proteomic profiles from patients with metastatic solid tumors, including NSCLC, SCLC, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and melanoma, alongside healthy controls. Results demonstrated that cancer patients exhibit significantly elevated biological age compared to healthy individuals, with lung age gap highest in NSCLC and SCLC, and kidney age gap most significant in RCC. In addition, organ-specific aging patterns were associated with relevant comorbidities, reinforcing the systemic nature of cancer-related aging.

Furthermore, the findings highlight the prognostic value of immune-specific aging for benefit from immunotherapy. Among patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, those with a high immune age gap had significantly shorter overall survival compared to those with a low immune age gap (median OS: 16.4 vs. 31.8 months; HR=0.67, p<0.0001 The effect varied by indication, with the strongest signal observed in melanoma (HR = 0.27, p = 0.0007) and no effect in SCLC (HR = 0.87, p = 0.65), potentially reflecting differences in tumor immunogenicity.

"Being selected to present at AACR highlights the power of moving beyond tumor-centric thinking," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "By quantifying biological aging across the body, and specifically the immune system, we are uncovering a new layer of insight into cancer progression and treatment response - one that has the potential to transform how we guide immunotherapy, ultimately enabling more informed treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes."

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Proteomic aging biomarkers predict survival in immunotherapy-treated tumors

Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 3

Poster Board #: 22

Presenters: Michal Harel, PhD, VP Translational Medicine, OncoHost & Adam Dicker, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, OncoHost

Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

The abstract is available on the AACR website here.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC® test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.

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