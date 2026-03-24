Recognition honors organizations delivering measurable impact through artificial intelligence

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, an AI-driven precision oncology company transforming clinical decision-making through proteomic analysis and machine learning, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the health category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.

OncoHost Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in Health Category

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation into practical, accountable deployment.

OncoHost was recognized for its PROphet® platform, a machine learning–based proteomics solution that decodes systemic host-response biology to predict immunotherapy outcomes. By integrating high-dimensional plasma proteomics with explainable AI, the platform delivers clinically actionable insights to newly-diagnosed patients. This approach enables oncologists to make more precise, data-driven decisions, reduces exposure to ineffective therapies, and improves overall treatment outcomes.

"2026 is about execution, accountability, and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "OncoHost stood out because its work in the Health category reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like."

"Being recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards reflects the strength of our strategic vision and the real-world impact of our technology," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "We are focused on redefining precision medicine by bringing clinically actionable, explainable AI into everyday oncology practice. By unlocking the biology of the host response, we are improving how treatment decisions are made and are setting a new standard for how AI can be trusted, adopted, and scaled in healthcare."

OncoHost's PROphet® platform represents a significant advancement in oncology AI by moving beyond tumor-centric models to incorporate systemic immune response. Built on the analysis of over 7,000 proteins per patient and validated across multiple peer-reviewed studies, the platform has demonstrated strong predictive performance in real-world clinical settings. Adoption across approximately 200 U.S. cancer centers and use by hundreds of oncologists highlights its growing role in routine clinical practice.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool that uses a single blood sample to guide immunotherapy decision-making. Its first commercial offering, PROphetNSCLC®, supports first-line treatment decisions in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by providing clinically actionable insights that extend beyond tumor-only biomarkers.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com.

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Its programs are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners and focus on innovations that demonstrate measurable excellence and real-world impact.

Media Contacts

Mimi Strahl – Ben Simon

Marcom Manager, OncoHost

[email protected]

+972-50-428-1138

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group

[email protected]

+1 (909) 529-2737

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SOURCE OncoHost