OneLayer Introduces Seamless Integration of Private Networks with Private APNs on Public Cellular Networks

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leader in securing and managing enterprise private LTE/5G networks, announced today the seamless integration of private networks with private APNs on public networks. OneLayer's solution now supports use cases such as roaming or failover devices from private networks, devices migrating from private APNs to private cellular networks, and complete visibility of hidden devices behind routers connecting via private APNs.

Bridging the Traceability Gap from Private Networks to Private APNs on Public Cellular Networks

In the fast-paced world of mobile connectivity, an organization's assets must be visible and traceable, no matter how they connect to the corporate network. One long-standing monitoring challenge - now solved! - for assets connecting through private APNs (access point names) on public cellular networks.

Private cellular networks are a relative newcomer on the cellular scene, but private APNs leveraging the public network have existed for years, typically used by businesses to connect widespread out-of-corporate facility IoT devices (e.g. power meters, ATMs, soda machines). Private APNs are configured for an organization by the mobile network operator, leveraging the public cellular networks for connectivity, but providing an exclusive gateway for the organization's data traffic between the public cellular network and the corporate network. The private APN gives the organization greater control over how their mobile data traffic is handled, potentially improving privacy, security and quality of service.

Common obstacles related to visibility and asset management, however, often prevent organizations from achieving that potential. If an organization cannot see all the individual devices connected through the APN, or hiding behind routers that are connected through the APN, it cannot manage them effectively or at all. And what happens if a device changes its connection point - does it still get tracked, identified, and classified as the same asset?

OneLayer, the leading security and operations management platform for private cellular networks, has just introduced seamless integration of private APNs on public networks. OneLayer's capabilities in this area were demonstrated last month at the UBBA Summit and Plugfest with one of the major US mobile carriers, showing how transparent asset management and Zero Trust approach security is achievable by organizations using private APNs.

Here are some of the most common cases where private APN asset observability and management is key:

1. Roaming or Failover Devices from Private Networks

Once an organization has more than one approach to network connection, it runs into the challenge of maintaining observability over devices when they change the serving network. That can happen when devices in a private cellular network roam or failover to public networks - whether directly to the general public network or through a private APN. This is an especially common challenge for utilities.

OneLayer provides continuous visibility for devices, even when they move between serving networks and APNs. This capability is crucial for optimizing network performance, troubleshooting issues in real-time, reducing cyber risk and reducing costs.

2. Devices Migrating from Private APNs to Private Cellular Networks

Even if an organization started with private APNs on a public network, it may at some point decide to migrate to a private cellular network that is completely within its control. Device migration is a gradual, complex and sensitive process. OneLayer facilitates this migration seamlessly, ensuring the tracking of every device and its serving network at any given moment and preserving business continuity. This phased approach minimizes the risk of service interruptions and ensures a seamless experience for end users while empowering organizations with greater control over their network infrastructure.

3. Private APNs with Hidden Devices Behind Routers

Often in a cellular network setup (private APNs being no exception), non-cellular-ready devices are connected to the network through routers or hotspots. These devices become and remain hidden to most mobile asset monitoring solutions.

OneLayer extends visibility beyond traditional boundaries, to the individual devices behind the routers. This enhanced visibility empowers organizations to make informed decisions, optimize network performance and bolster security measures for devices operating behind routers on private APNs in public networks.

Shedding Light on Private APN Traffic

OneLayer's expanded abilities to monitor and manage data traffic coming through a private APN serve as a support and critical tool for organizations navigating the intricate terrain of private networks and APNs. From revealing near-invisible devices, orchestrating a seamless migration or tracking devices as they pass from connection point to connection point, OneLayer ushers in a new era of connectivity and control.

