Panaya and Tritusa Join Forces to Enhance SAP Testing in Australia

This partnership brings together Panaya's robust AI-powered Smart Testing platform and Tritusa's rich testing expertise to deliver superior testing outcomes for Australian enterprises

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based AI-Powered Smart Testing and Change Intelligence for ERP, CRM, and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announces today a new partnership with Tritusa, an Australian company specializing in SAP Testing and Quality Assurance. This collaboration aims to provide Australian enterprises with enhanced SAP testing capabilities, including Test Automation, to ensure seamless, efficient and risk-free SAP implementations.

As businesses in Australia increasingly adopt SAP S/4HANA, the need for robust testing solutions has never been greater. Panaya and Tritusa are combining their strengths to meet this demand. Panaya's cutting-edge AI-powered solutions, paired with Tritusa's comprehensive SAP testing services – including Test Management & Governance, Test Assurance, Functional Testing, Test Automation, and Performance Testing – offer a powerful, 360-degree, suite of solutions for organizations looking to optimize their SAP testing processes.

This partnership allows businesses to leverage Tritusa's local expertise and Panaya's innovative technology to improve test quality, test environment readiness, and overall test effectiveness. Organizations can now accelerate their SAP projects with confidence, ensuring high-quality outcomes and minimal disruption to their operations.

Shabi Levi, Head of Global Channels and Alliances at Panaya, shared his appreciation for the collaboration: "We are very pleased to partner with Tritusa to bring our AI-driven testing solutions to the Australian market. Tritusa's deep understanding of SAP testing and their commitment to quality make them an ideal partner. Together, we will empower Australian businesses to achieve faster, more reliable SAP transformations."

Jag Sothivel, Technical Director at Tritusa, also highlighted the value of the partnership: "Partnering with Panaya allows us to offer our clients state-of-the-art testing solutions that go beyond traditional approaches. Panaya's technology perfectly complements our testing services, and we look forward to delivering outstanding results for our customers."

About Tritusa

Tritusa is an Australian company, specializing in SAP Testing and Quality Assurance. They focus on a comprehensive array of SAP Testing & Assurance services, including Test Management & Governance, Test Assurance, Functional Testing, Test Automation and Performance Testing & Engineering. They go beyond traditional SAP testing approaches and assist their customers to improve their test data quality, test environment quality, and test user quality, ensuring seamless testing outcomes.

About Panaya

Panaya, a SaaS-based company certified by SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com, offers an all-in-one platform for Smart Testing solutions and Change Intelligence tailored for ERP, CRM, and cloud business applications. Panaya accelerates and de-risks digital landscapes with AI-powered Test Automation, Test Management, and Impact Analysis. Panaya's focus on ease of use and an intuitive interface ensures seamless collaboration between business and IT, empowering business users and IT professionals to gain real-time visibility and control over their projects. This capability enables faster releases and continuous delivery of high-quality software.

Since its founding in 2006, over 3,000 companies across 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have trusted Panaya to drive rapid, quality testing and change management in their enterprise business applications.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com.

For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch, [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636386/3844879/panaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Panaya