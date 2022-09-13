Panaya ForeSight Launches a complete Impact Analysis and Smart Testing Solution for Salesforce CPQ

Panaya ForeSight enables Salesforce professionals to speed-up time-to-market and reduces any risk of CPQ updates and developments

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Smart Testing for CRM, ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today the launch of a dedicated solution for Salesforce CPQ, ensuring smooth roll-out of CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) releases and implementations without interrupting the business or compromising on quality. The new solution will enable organizations to significantly reduce the risk of CPQ changes, trace the root cause of any fault in no time, and efficiently test CPQ configurations.

Salesforce CPQ (part of Salesforce Revenue Cloud) is designed to provide accurate quotes and configurations by applying innovative product and pricing rules to help Sales teams save time, increase accuracy, and conclude complex proposals. Salesforce CPQ specialists must react quickly to the dynamic business pace and changing commercial demands that impact revenues and service. However, while time-to-market of CPQ changes is critical, they must be done with extra caution since any issue can potentially delay critical business processes and cause substantial losses for the organization.

The Panaya ForeSight Change Intelligence and Smart Testing platform for Salesforce, used by over 150 customers worldwide, now includes a new set of capabilities for Salesforce CPQ.

These capabilities allow users to analyze and understand complex CPQ implementations, leading to a productive and safe development process while meeting all business objectives.

Panaya ForeSight leverages its world-class Impact Analysis Engine to read and analyze Configuration Data and uses its deep knowledge of Salesforce metadata structures to map all the dependencies between CPQ entities, for both configurations and Salesforce metadata. The retrieved data is used to visualize the relationships and impact points between the different components.

By enabling users to locate the root cause of errors immediately, all the way to the source code, the CPQ solution significantly reduces the time and resources needed for fixing CPQ bugs and other configuration faults. In addition, the new solution provides a robust testing process to ensure that updates are working as expected and that all the calculations are precise.

"As a platform automating pricing and quotations, Salesforce CPQ can directly impact the bottom line of the companies' sales and revenue numbers. Without proper management and post-deployment tools, CPQ can be exceptionally vulnerable," says Avi Rosenfeld, General Manager, Panaya Foresight Line of Business. "We identified the challenges of managing and maintaining CPQ and we utilized our strong Impact Analysis capabilities to provide a complete solution for managing CPQ implementations from planning through testing and troubleshooting. The feedback from the market so far is amazing, and I am confident that we can help our existing and new customers with their day-to-day CPQ challenges and to improve their ROI."

Meet the Panaya team at Dreamforce at booth number 1508, where they will demonstrate their new CPQ Impact Analysis solution, a part of the 360 Panaya ForeSight Change Intelligence platform, which includes Impact Analysis, Test Management & Risk Based Testing, Technical Debt Reduction, Flow Migration support, and more.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

