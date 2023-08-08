Panaya Introduces Its Next Generation Integrations Suite - Panaya Connect, Leveraging Codeless Integrations and Strengthening its End-to-End Enterprise Application Delivery Solution for ERP and Cloud Business Applications

Panaya's suite of integrations will serve its customers as a bridge, enabling seamless collaboration and synchronization within Agile and DevOps frameworks.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Business Applications, unveils its comprehensive suite of integrations, fortifying its end-to-end Enterprise Delivery Solution.

While Panaya offers a seamless, one-platform solution, the company recognizes the need for integration and connectivity with other tools and platforms to enable streamlining enterprise IT workflows for accelerated and de-risked application delivery. This integration suite exemplifies

Panaya's commitment to seamless integrations with DevOps and Agile tools, provides a powerful bridge to essential environments such as SAP Solution Manager or Jira and other business-critical cloud applications such as Salesforce and ServiceNow.

With Panaya's Change Impact Analysis, organizations can gain a clear understanding of the exact impact of every change across their ERP or CRM landscape. The integration with SAP Solution Manager ChaRM automates manual tasks and streamlines the analysis of transports, allowing stakeholders to build a focused test plan with certainty while mitigating the risk, and fitting existing Change or DevOps processes without unnecessary disruption. Panaya's solution ensures that every change, big or small, is embraced quickly, safely, and with complete confidence.

Additionally, Panaya is leveraging its SaaS platform to seamlessly integrate with webhooks, enabling flexible low-code integrations with various tools through open REST APIs. By automatically syncing requirements, defects, tests, cycles, and more, organizations can streamline development and testing efforts while reducing manual work and the risk of human error. Panaya's self-service Automation Rules Center empowers users to create, debug, and monitor custom integrations with ease, providing a unique capability like no other test management tool. Furthermore, Panaya's comprehensive suite includes integrations with a wide array of tools, such as Jira, allowing for smooth collaboration and synchronization. By combining Panaya's Change Intelligence and smart testing capabilities with Jira's robust project management features, organizations can accelerate their transformational initiatives.

Panaya also provides a unique connectivity-as-a-service offering for organizations without an existing integration tool. This ensures that organizations of all sizes can leverage Panaya's integration capabilities without the need for additional infrastructure investments.

"Panaya's vision is to provide organizations with an end-to-end solution for their enterprise application delivery needs. We understand that integration and connectivity are crucial in today's complex IT landscapes," says David Binny, CEO of Panaya. "Our suite of integrations allows businesses to harness the power of Panaya's comprehensive platform while seamlessly collaborating within their existing Agile and DevOps processes. With our Jira integration, already available on Atlassian, and the other integrations, Panaya Connect enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformations and achieve faster, safer, and higher quality outcomes."

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP, Oracle and Salesforce partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

