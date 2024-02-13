PatenSee and Fresenius Medical Care Sign Clinical Collaboration Agreement

OR YEHUDA, Israel and RAANANA, Israel, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatenSee, developer of a fistula monitoring system for dialysis patients, has entered into an agreement with Fresenius Medical Care, a leading global provider of dialysis services.

Under the agreement, the parties will first collaborate in a joint, multi-center, pilot trial of PatenSee's contactless monitoring system in Fresenius Medical Care's dialysis clinics in Israel.

PatenSee’s contactless monitoring system for the early detection of vascular access stenosis in hemodialysis patients

The study is expected to commence during Q1 2024. PatenSee plans to add additional clinics in the United States, with the goal of collecting the required data towards FDA clearance.

"Timely monitoring and analysis of the fistula status of hemodialysis patients are major clinical unmet needs and PatenSee's contactless, rapid monitoring has the potential to make a significant impact in dialysis patients," said Adi Shaked, Venture Innovation Manager-Israel at Fresenius Medical Care, which is leading the collaboration from the Fresenius Medical Care Ventures team, along with Dr. Alon Antebi, country medical director at Fresenius Medical Care, Israel.

"PatenSee's goal is to enhance the quality of patient monitoring and reduce complications, while alleviating the burden on clinical staff. We are happy to start this new phase of implementing PatenSee's contactless monitoring technology and even happier to perform this study in collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care with its wealth of experience and clinical expertise," said Shai Policker, chairman of PatenSee.

About PatenSee

PatenSee is a clinical-stage medical device company developing a contactless monitoring system for the early detection of vascular access stenosis in hemodialysis patients. Using advanced, multi-modal imaging technologies, AI and machine learning, PatenSee's device alerts caregivers of an access stenosis risk at the earliest stage, enabling timely interventions to protect the patient's hemodialysis lifeline, improve quality of care and prolong the life of the fistula access in both the clinic and the home dialysis setting. PatenSee is a portfolio company of the MEDX Xelerator.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.9 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,014 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 342,000 patients around the globe and is the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines and dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

