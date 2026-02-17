Playtika brings Betty Boop to its hit free-to-play slots games in an iconic IP collaboration

The iconic 1930s star joins Slotomania, House of Fun, and Caesars Slots in a nostalgic, high-energy in-game experience featuring new themed slot machines and jackpot moments

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika , a mobile gaming entertainment and technology leader, has announced an in-game collaboration with the iconic animated star Betty Boop, bringing one of pop culture's most recognizable female characters to its free-to-play slots titles: Slotomania, House of Fun, and Caesars Slots.

Betty Boop in Caesars Slots Speed Speed Caesars x Betty Boop

Inspired by the rebellious spirit of the Roaring Twenties, Betty Boop brought a sense of style, music, and playful attitude to early animation that still feels distinctive today. Over the years she has continued to resurface across fashion, music and modern pop culture, with her image and personality enjoying ongoing revivals - qualities that make her a natural fit for Playtika's character-led slots experiences.

Running from 12th February 2026, the collaboration blends Jazz Age glamour with high energy action, placing Betty Boop into the games through interactive features, themed content and exciting jackpot gameplay. Players will be able to spin on two brand-new Betty Boop slot machines - one inspired by her classic retro era and another with a playful Hawaii-themed twist - while engaging with character themed mechanics, including the chance to fill Betty's special chic slot to unlock the Grand Jackpot, along with extra wilds, bonuses and multipliers that bring her personality and flair to life in-game.

True to Betty Boop's spirit as a born performer, the collaboration takes its cues from the stage, with Betty stepping out from behind the curtain to sing, dance, and command the spotlight. This show-inspired, performance-led theme runs through both the in-game experience and campaign, supported by dedicated vocal recordings produced with a singer to bring the performance to life.

Liran Paz, General Manager for Slotomania, said: "Bringing Betty Boop into Slotomania feels like a natural pairing for two long-standing and beloved legacy brands known for bold personality and unmistakable style. Her attitude and flair are a great match for the high-impact features and big-reward moments our players come to us for."

Mor Biran Yaron, General Manager of House of Fun, said: "Betty Boop is one of those rare characters who feels just as relevant today as when she first appeared. Bringing her into House of Fun lets us blend her playful personality with the timeless entertainment our players love".

Omri Shvartz, General Manager at Caesars Slots, said: "Caesars Slots is all about delivering big entertainment moments, and Betty Boop brings a sense of glamour, charm, and recognizable pop culture energy that really stands out. This collaboration allows us to give players something that feels both nostalgic and fresh, combining a classic icon with the premium slot experiences they expect from Caesars Slots."

The Betty Boop collaboration is part of Playtika's continued strategy to bring globally recognized entertainment brands into its games through story-driven, character-led experiences that resonate with players across generations.

Slotomania, House of Fun, and Caesars Slots are free to play on the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting www.slotomania.com , www.houseoffun.com , and www.caesarsgames.com .

About Slotomania®

Slotomania® is a free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD. Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon, and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes, and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About House of Fun®

House of Fun®, a global title from Playtika LTD. is one of the most popular free slots themed games in the world. The game offers a unique combination of Vegas-inspired free slots alongside new and fun entertainment, including free daily prizes and album collections.

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots® is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, with more than 47 million lifetime downloads across multiple platforms according to Data.ai. The Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed to Playtika LTD by Caesars Entertainment.

About Playtika®

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com

About Betty Boop and Fleischer Studios

Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his "Talkartoons" series, the world's first animated "talkies" which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. In the 1930 cartoon "Dizzy Dishes," the first of the series, Betty's unnamed precursor character appeared as a dog-like stage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.

Inspired by the collective energy, style and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, becoming the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's Biography series.

Today, Fleischer Studios with their team of creative professionals and worldwide licensing agency, Global Icons (www.globalicons.com), continue to parlay the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing and entertainment phenomenon, delighting millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at www.fleischerstudios.com and www.bettyboop.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sr-IoaSeSgA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905083/Playtech_Caesars_X_Betty_Boop.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905084/Playtika_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Playtika Ltd.