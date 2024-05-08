Play.Works Brings the Beloved Classic PAC-MAN to Connected TV Platforms

Play.Works expanding its catalog of CTV games with the retro classic game PAC-MAN

LONDON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Play.Works, the leading provider of games and video content for Connected TV (CTV), is thrilled to announce the launch of the iconic arcade game PAC-MAN. The timeless classic from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is now available on Roku and will be introduced to additional CTV platforms later this year.

Play.Works Brings the Beloved Classic PAC-MAN to CTV Platforms

PAC-MAN, and all Play.Works games, are built from the ground-up in the Play.Works CTV games framework and designed to be used with a TV remote. The addition of this arcade classic further expands the company's ever-growing catalog of CTV games, including: Tetris®, Wheel of Fortune, Doodle Jump & over a hundred plus favorites.

"We're thrilled to bring this classic epic game to people's living rooms, to expose this classic to a whole new generation of future fans," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "Our games average over 19 minute games sessions which becomes a valuable retention and revenue tool for our partners."

About Play.Works

Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris®, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, PAC-MAN, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including Airrack, Like Nastya, PW Kids®, Ninja Kidz TV and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

About PAC-MAN

PAC-MAN is an arcade video game originally released in 1980 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (previously Namco). Once it was officially introduced in the US in October 1980, it gained popularity far higher than in Japan which was called "PAC-MAN fever". It spawned a wide merchandising program with more than 400 items and a TV series with high ratings (56% of share) in the US, which resulted in receiving the "Most Successful Coin-Operated game machine" award from the Guinness World Records in June 2005. With new console and mobile games launching every year, its popularity has crossed the globe for more than 35 years.

PAC-MAN™ & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

