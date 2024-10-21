PM Narendra Modi Calls for India's Leadership in 6G, Ethical AI and Data Privacy at India Mobile Congress 2024

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's leadership in setting global standards in 6G, ethical AI and data privacy at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. He highlighted the four pillars of Digital India: low-priced devices, expanding digital connectivity to every corner of the country, easily accessible data and goal of 'Digital First'.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating India Mobile Congress 2024

Jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the four-day forum-cum-exhibition held from 15th-18th October 2024 witnessed the highest-ever attendance of over 1.75 lac participants and engagement from over 123 countries, under the theme of "The Future is Now". Concurrent to IMC 2024, India is also hosting the international conferences - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 from 15th-24th October 2024 in New Delhi, India. This year's India Mobile Congress also saw a significant increase in GSMA's presence, marked by the participation of its global leadership team, meetings with key government officials and industry associations, and an engaging exhibition pavilion.

India Mobile Congress 2024 showcased India's innovation ecosystem, where leading tech & telecom companies and innovators highlighted advancements in quantum technology and circular economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-cases, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress said, "IMC 2024 more than lived up to its focus on 'Future is Now', with ideas exchanged on several disruptive innovations and engaging discussions on a host of future technologies. It's been a great experience seeing IMC grow multitudes over the years and IMC 2024 brought together global leaders, innovators and industry experts to showcase and collaborate on the next-gen technologies. We would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, delegates from around the globe and the DoT for their consistent guidance and support."

India Mobile Congress 2024 hosted over 310 partners and exhibitors, including participation from 13 Ministries, 29 academia and featured more than 186 sessions engaging around 820 global and Indian speakers in insightful discussions. The forum featured over 920 startups under its flagship startup program, 'Aspire', aimed to highlight their innovations.

Artificial Intelligence stood out as a key flavour at the forum, as a diverse spectrum of tech-telecom companies, including startups and educational institutes, showcased over 900 technology use case scenarios, including 750 AI-based use-cases.

