PR Newswire Launches AI Solutions for the PR and Communications Industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, PR Newswire launches its first phase in a broad, long-term strategy of providing AI solutions to help customers create and distribute press releases designed to maximize engagement and improve effectiveness.

PR Newswire's revolutionary solution is the first of its kind in the market to leverage historical press release performance data to power its generative artificial intelligence suite of tools and provide predictive insights to supplement the work of PR and communications professionals.

"Throughout our history, PR Newswire has set the standard for innovation in this industry, with a deep commitment to embracing technology, making differentiated solutions available to our customers and striving continually to be the leader and most trusted partner in this market," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "Now, as AI creates new opportunities to evolve and supplement the work being done across industries, we are excited to lead the way in providing a secure, trusted solution tailored to the PR and communications community."

This groundbreaking solution offers a range of features designed to simplify and elevate the press release process, including:

Automated content creation: Generate high-quality press releases with just a few clicks. The AI algorithm analyzes your input and crafts compelling content tailored to your industry and target audience.

Brand voice matching: Using data and insight derived from previous releases, PR Newswire's AI generates content that aligns with an organization's brand voice and desired tone.

Comprehensive workflow: Users can create, edit, distribute and manage press releases all in one place, saving time and effort.

Powered by enterprise-level Google Gemini, PR Newswire's AI suite of tools is designed with the highest security standards in mind, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected at all times and is not used to train third-party large language models. Users can rest assured knowing that their press release content will remain proprietary to their brand.

"While we are eager to share this new AI solution as an option for our customers, we also recognize that there is no replacement for the human creative process. This is intended to be an added resource to help communicators in their work," said Brown. "It's important to note that our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class customer service through our editorial team remains strong."

This exciting first phase marks the beginning of continued investment that will help build upon PR Newswire's position as a leader in this space for years to come. The company has a robust roadmap and in the next several months, users can expect to see the following features:

Functionality to enable seamless collaboration among team members

Suggestions to improve press release readability

Tips to optimize for search engine discoverability

Data-driven recommendations for increasing engagement

This tool is currently available in the North American market, with plans to expand to additional regions soon. For more information on this cutting-edge solution, visit https://www.prnewswire.com/ai-press-release.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

