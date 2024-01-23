Precision Pollination Company BeeHero Welcomes Ze'ev Barylka as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

The sustainable agriculture veteran and former Rivulis and Netafim executive joins the company as it looks to expand its reach across crop types and geographic markets

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeHero , the pioneer of data-driven precision pollination, announced today the appointment of Ze'ev Barylka as its Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. In this key leadership role, Barylka will direct the strategic sales and marketing efforts for BeeHero around the world as the company continues its mission to future-proof global food security through its innovative pollination solutions.

With close to 20 years of experience in top ag-tech companies, Barylka brings a wealth of knowledge in both direct-to-grower and B2B go-to-market strategies. Before joining BeeHero, Barylka served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Rivulis Irrigation in North America, where he spearheaded sales and marketing efforts. He has also successfully integrated sales, marketing, and product innovation for other prominent precision agriculture companies including Netafim, where he served as Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Development. Barylka holds a B.Sc. in Food Engineering and Biotechnology from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and an MBA from Haifa University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ze'ev to the company. His deep and extensive experience and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our leadership team," said Omer Davidi, BeeHero CEO and Co-Founder. "Ze'ev's industry expertise, strategic thinking, and business acumen will help accelerate our journey to onboard more growers and ensure the precise pollination of a wider array of crops across the globe. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand our impact on sustainable agriculture with Ze'ev at the table."

Barylka joins the BeeHero team following an extremely successful year for the company. 2023 saw over 200K hives under BeeHero management and its sensors collecting over 10M hive samples daily. The company launched its Pollination Insight Platform in-field sensing solution to measure pollinator activity and improve yields in seed, row, and specialty crops. In the past year, BeeHero was also recognized by CNBC on its 2023 Disruptor 50 list and was most recently named to Cleantech Group's 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list for the second consecutive year.

"I believe BeeHero is extremely well positioned to continue leading the critical mission of ensuring the resilience of the pollination-dependent global food production systems and the preservation of bee health," said Barylka. "I am excited to join this amazing team as BeeHero expands geographically and into multiple crops, while introducing more value and actionable insights to the entire ecosystem. The results BeeHero has already achieved are impressive, and I am eager to contribute to the global expansion of this pioneering company and its data-driven technology."

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and low-cost IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) results in better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. Their precision pollination solution is rapidly evolving into the backbone of the data-driven approach needed to build a resilient and future-proof sustainable agriculture ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Palo Alto, California and R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel.

