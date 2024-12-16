Primis expands partnership with Savage Ventures to power leading media sites, including Vice.com, ComicBook, and PopCulture

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, a global Video Discovery platform, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Savage Ventures. Building on the success of their initial collaboration with American Songwriter, Savage Ventures has now extended its relationship with Primis to include a portfolio of prominent media sites, including the iconic Vice.com and two newly acquired properties, ComicBook and PopCulture.

This partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to digital media innovation and growth. Through its collaboration with Primis, Savage Ventures continues to enhance the reach and impact of its expanding media portfolio, providing engaging content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.

A strategic partnership for growth and innovation

Since the partnership launch in April 2023, Primis and Savage Ventures have aligned on growth initiatives to amplify revenue opportunities and deliver premium media experiences. This expanded deal reflects their shared ambition to empower publishers with leading video solutions, ensuring their sites remain at the forefront of audience engagement.

Savage Ventures has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in the digital media and growth investment space, with a growing portfolio of high-impact brands and industry-defining verticals. Primis plays a crucial role in driving enhanced monetization and content delivery strategies as these new brands join Savage's expanding portfolio,

A shared vision for the future

"Our partnership with Savage Ventures represents our ongoing commitment to fostering the growth of dynamic media brands," said Toar Mekaiten, CRO of Primis. "We are excited to grow together, delivering cutting-edge video solutions that help Savage Ventures' portfolio evolve and thrive in an ever-changing media landscape."

The partnership underscores Savage Ventures' expertise in media and content creation, as well as its hands-on involvement in building impactful brands. With Primis as a video partner, Savage Ventures ensures that each site in its network offers immersive and engaging experiences to audiences, keeping content fresh and relevant.

Together, Primis and Savage Ventures are poised to lead the future of digital publishing, creating a strong foundation for sustained growth across their expanding network of media properties.

About Savage Ventures

Savage Ventures is a Nashville-based investment and advisory firm focused on building, scaling, and transforming media, marketing, and commerce companies. Known for its hands-on operational involvement, Savage Ventures specializes in helping businesses grow through digital innovation, content creation, and monetization strategies. Their diverse portfolio spans media, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer brands, empowering ventures to thrive in dynamic markets.

About Primis

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping users discover high-quality video content. Through innovative video solutions, Primis empowers publishers to enhance engagement and monetization.

