Priority Software Named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report for the Fifth Time in a Row

Global ERP software vendor continues to strengthen its position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of ERP and business management solutions, has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the fifth time in a row for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

Priority Software's cloud ERP solution excels particularly in serving small and midsize enterprises in EMEA and North America, leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to deliver highly flexible, modular, and comprehensive end-to-end business management tools tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations across all industries.

Standing at the forefront of technological innovation, Priority distinguishes itself by combining powerful ERP capabilities with state-of-the-art cloud architecture and seamless system integration. Priority's latest breakthrough, aiERP, takes this innovation further by embedding advanced AI throughout the entire platform.

aiERP features three groundbreaking AI components: a personalized AI Assistant for natural interactions, an intelligent AI Advisor for real-time insights, and an automated AI Agent for seamless process orchestration. These work alongside Priority's established strengths in intelligent automation, mobile applications, and portal generation. From smart workflows and predictive analytics to intuitive interfaces and extensive customization options, Priority delivers a complete ecosystem that helps businesses scale efficiently in today's digital landscape.

Priority ERP's global impact continues to expand, with over 15,000 businesses across 72 countries leveraging its solutions to transform their operations and confidently pursue new market opportunities.

"We believe that Priority's fifth consecutive recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that transform business operations," says Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "Our continued investment in AI technology, cloud innovation, and enhanced integration capabilities has resulted in a platform that not only meets current business needs but anticipates future challenges in the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises," Greg Leiter, Denis Torii, Johan Jartelius, Tomas Kienast, Dennis Gaughan. Published: 13 October 2025, ID G00826212

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 customers in 70 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

SOURCE Priority Software Ltd.